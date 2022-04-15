Linda Lee Beauleau Sutton
“Sunshine Fades and Shadows Fall, but sweet remembrance outlasts all.” As the day faded on March 20, 2022, in Seattle Washington, our Sweet Miss Linda said goodbye moving on to a heavenly place after a courageous battle with cancer. With no more pain she is reuniting with many loved ones and friends who have gone before her.
Linda Lee Beauleau Sutton was born December 17, 1945, in the small quaint town of Clatskanie Oregon. Born premature, she was the surviving twin to Vivian and Lawrence Beauleau.
Her youth was spent between Oregon and Montana. On September 3, 1963, she married her high school sweetheart. After high school graduation in 1964 Linda moved to Alaska right after the Great Earthquake with her husband Mitchel Sutton and his family.
Life as a fisherman’s wife offered Linda the opportunities to enjoy life to the fullest. Whether through sport fishing, travels near and far, and exploring the outdoors. Linda and her husband Mitch were partners in all things. This would lead to their investment into the fishing industry beginning with the F/V St. Jude, Elva V and finally her namesake, the Miss Linda. In 1999 Mitch died while fishing the Miss Linda. After this Linda dedicated her final years to maintaining the business.
She raised two children while working full-time; she never retired. Linda told many stories of starting out as a waitress, working in the canneries in the 1960s and being a bookkeeper in the bank before computers. She had many other working adventures in her 58 years in Kodiak.
Any moment she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren was treasured.
When she wasn’t working she fueled her creativity throughout the years by decorating cakes, making candles, and crocheting to mention a few but quilting became her long time passion.
Linda was also always in pursuit of further education. In the 1980s she received an AA degree from Kodiak Community College and in 2017 completed a program in Theological Education for Ministry from the School of Theology via The University of the South. She also attended a Road Scholar program in Chicago that explored art history, which was inspired by many trips abroad to European countries, museums, castles and cathedrals.
Yet she had time to become a member of many clubs and organizations over the years St. Mary’s, St. James, Eastern Star, VFW, Elks, Beta Sigma Phi, Bear Paw Quilt Guild and Fishermans Wives.
Linda was preceded by twin sister Lorna Beauleau, step-sister Janine Bonde, parents Vivian Eyman and Lawrence Beauleau. Step parents Gilbert Weaver and Gertrude Whitman. Loving husband Mitchel Sutton and grandson Matthieu Sutton.
Survived by children Michelle Sutton of Kodiak, Aaron Sutton (Sabrina) of Kodiak. Grandchildren Keinan Sutton (Lindsay Nuttman) of Washington, Bobby Sutton of Kodiak, Emma Sutton of Idaho. Christina Alsos of Kodiak. Great grandchildren Ryker and Madelyn Rose Sutton of Kodiak.
Linda was also survived by sisters Jacqui Baron-Urtubees (Keith), Catherine Nelson (James), Mary Anne Weaver, Teresa Gragg (Tim). Also many cousins, nieces and nephews plus many friends that Linda incorporated into her family.
May the memory of your smile warm our hearts, always loved and never forgotten.
Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Condolence can be sent to:
Michelle Sutton & family 1211 Purtov St. Kodiak, AK 99615 Aaron Sutton & family 1722 Larch St. Kodiak, AK 99615
