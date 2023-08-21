Florence Matfay Christiansen Pestrikoff Peterson
Florence Matfay Christiansen Pestrikoff Peterson, 86, left her earthly body into the Arms of her Savior, Aug. 3, 2023, in Anchorage, Alaska.
Florence Matfay Christiansen Pestrikoff Peterson
Florence Matfay Christiansen Pestrikoff Peterson, 86, left her earthly body into the Arms of her Savior, Aug. 3, 2023, in Anchorage, Alaska.
Born to Larry and Martha (Naumoff) Matfay, Feb. 25, 1937, in Akhiok, Alaska, she was endearingly given the Alutiiq/Sugpiaq name “Kuukula” (youngest child) by her father. She also spent many cherished years at her fathers beloved fish camp in Moser Bay; she spoke often of her time there and was able to enjoy some of her final memories on those very shores.
In 1954 Florence married Boris “Ralph” Christiansen in Old Harbor, Alaska, where they went on to have nine children: David “Rocky” Christiansen (Matilda Aga), Lydia Rozelle, Wesley Christiansen (Almeria Carroll), Jerry Christiansen (Mary Barb Mensoff), Donna (Verne) Nakasone, Rhoda Johnson, Timothy Christiansen, Tanya (Dusty) Storms, and Mary “Doreen” (John) Heine.
While busy raising children, she also worked as a Post Master and took pride in the strength that it took to move “all those heavy boxes.”
After the death of Ralph, Florence married Charles Pestrikoff of Old Harbor with whom she had one child, Lori (Tyrone) Walker. In 1989 she moved her family to Kodiak where she made it her permanent home. And in 2001, once again, became a widow with the passing of Charles.
It was there that Florence, as she would say, “accidentally” became involved in Alutiiq language and cultural revitalization. She spent three decades teaching and mentoring anyone who wanted to learn. She was also a dedicated member of the Kodiak Bible Chapel for many years, and later made the Frontier Baptist Church her home church.
Florence once again found love and on July 17, 2021, married Victor Peterson of Old Harbor, Alaska. Victor was a truly warm, kind, and loving companion and will greatly miss walking arm in arm with his wife in this lifetime.
She also leaves behind many numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Her resilience, strength, and quick wit will be remembered by all who knew and loved her. Until we meet again, kusuwamken, qunuklluten (we love and miss you).
