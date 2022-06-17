Immanuel Gerhard Bergee, 81, of Spanaway, Washington, but forever of Kodiak, Alaska, passed away on June 7 from complications of a stroke that he suffered on June 5.
Bergee was born in Greenbush, Minnesota, in 1941 to Idella Luetta (Moe) and Rev. Gerhard Theodore Immanuel Bergee. A few years later, after the family moved to Shelby, Montana, his brother Paul was born.
In 1949 the family settled in McFarland, Wisconsin. Bergee was in the first freshman class at Monona Grove High School, where he played in the band and on the football team.
Bergee attended the University of Wisconsin- Madison with aspirations of becoming a professional artist but when he took a “break” to decide if that was what he truly wanted to do in 1964, he was quickly drafted into the Army. It was here that he would learn land surveying which he would excel at and would become his lifelong profession.
Bergee was discharged in 1966 at Fort Lewis, Washington, and lived in Tacoma until the mid 1970s when he jumped in his sailboat, the “Heather Becky”, and landed in Friday Harbor, Washington, where he lived for a few years until a job offer called him to Kodiak, Alaska, in the early 1980s. It was here that he lived his best life — enjoying golf on Pillar Mountain, hunting, fishing, exploring, taking photos and driving out to Road’s End for lunch. He married Alice Olberding in 1985, who came to Kodiak to visit her brother and never left. Together they renovated their amazing home on Mission Road, became important members of the community and reveled and respected all that is Kodiak — the good and the bad. They proudly displayed a banner that read “Kodiak isn’t the end of the world but you can see it from here” in an upstairs bedroom. Although they divorced in 1997, he always considered their time together as his most fulfilling. In 2006 he adopted Charli. A boxer dog who was always by his side. They enjoyed taking the truck down Chiniak Highway and stopping to run along the water.
With his health failing, Bergee came to Washington state in 2018 (unwillingly depending on his mood when you asked) to live with his daughter and son-in-law. With good medical care and the love and support of his family he improved, however, it was never enough for him to return to Kodiak to live on his own, much to his dismay. When he suffered his stroke on June 5th, the hospital staff asked him what he wanted them to know about him, he replied “I’m from Alaska”.
Many years ago, Bergee told Alice that he wanted to be buried in a forest in Kodiak “naked with an acorn in my belly button”. His wishes won’t be fully granted but he will be buried at The Herland Forest Natural Burial Cemetery in Wahkiacus WA, possibly in his trusty, green Filson jacket and Levi’s, with a pack of Camels in his pocket.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Heather, son-in-law George, brother Paul, sister-in-law Kathy, niece Brett, granddaughters Hailey and Rebekah. Please feel free to email his daughter, Heather, at igbergee1@gmail.com
