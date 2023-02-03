James Henry
Graham Jr
1953-2023
James “Jim” Henry Graham, Jr. of Kodiak, Alaska, and Henderson, Nevada, passed away on January 9, 2023, at the age of 69. Jim was born on October 16, 1953, in Torrington, Connecticut, to James H. and Carol N. (Anderson) Graham. He was the oldest of six children.
Jim grew up in Litchfield, Connecticut, and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1971. During high school, Jim worked alongside his father at Graham Construction while also working at Dudley’s Dairy Farm in Litchfield, CT. One of Jim’s favorite sayings was, “I started in construction before there was dirt.”
Jim studied civil engineering at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. After graduating from college, Jim pursued his construction career, working for John Felton of Felton Construction Company. He did projects in Washington, Oregon, Montana, and Alaska. While leading a construction project on Kodiak, Jim fell in love with the island. He moved his young family to Kodiak and made it home. After several years working in Kodiak for Felton Construction, Jim started his own construction company, A-K (Andy and Kate) Construction, in 1989 with business partner John Zbitnoff.
In 2001, A-K Construction entered into a business agreement with Brechan Enterprises, Inc., and Jim took the role of Vice President and General Manager. In 2015, Brechan Construction, LLC was formed with Jim and four partners, where he served as President and General Manager until his untimely death. His love of construction led him to be a mentor to many young tradesmen and the creation of the Graham Family scholarship.
Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved the outdoors. He introduced his children and grandchildren to his love of the outdoors and everything Kodiak has to offer. Jim’s business success allowed him to train as a private pilot and get a second home in Henderson, Nevada, where he benefited from Nevada’s excellent flying weather. Jim earned his private pilot’s license and also became a commercial helicopter pilot.
Jim is survived by his wife, Jennifer, daughter Dr. Katherine Katzung (John) of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; son, Andrew (Angela); step-son, Shane Wandersee (Katrina); step-daughter, Manya Wandersee (Steven), all of Kodiak, and step-daughter, Hannah Wandersee (Michael) of Anchorage, Akaska. He also leaves his sisters, Patricia “Pat” Juhlin, Mary “Gigi” Breed (Kim), Linda (Andy), and his brother, John (Carolyn). Jim is also survived by many nephews and nieces.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents and baby brother William Joseph (Billy Joe).
“Papa” Jim cherished his eight grandchildren: Charlotte and Elise Katzung, AJ Barton, Anslee, Anderson, and Annalynne Graham, Jaxon Wandersee, and Ryder Wandersee Pillans
Jim loved deeply and gave back to his family, friends, and community. He would help by offering employment, scholarship, mentorship, and friendship to those who needed it.
He was an amazing husband, father, father-in-law, papa, brother, uncle, and friend. He leaves behind a void that can never be filled, and he is a true icon, second to none. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Kodiak Elks Lodge on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim’s memory to the Kodiak Scholarship Foundation, % Graham Family Scholarship.
