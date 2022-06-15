Mary Monroe died surrounded by family in Spokane, Washington, on May 24, 2022, a month past her 88th birthday.
Born in 1934 in Buffalo, New York, Mary graduated from Kensington High School. She began attending the University of Michigan in 1954, where she was swept off her feet by a young medical student, Alden Parker. Mary completed her bachelor’s degree in education while having three children in the next four years. The couple moved to Spokane in 1961, camping their way across the country while Mary was eight months pregnant with her fourth child.
In the 1970s, as a divorced mid-30s single mother with zero work experience, she built a career in fundraising and development in the non-profits/social service sector in Spokane (American Heart Association, St. Luke’s Hospital, YMCA). During this time, she married Glenn Elkins, and shared precious years with him before being widowed in 1979.
In 1981 Mary sold her house and most of her possessions to go live on a steel-hulled diesel boat with Larry Monroe, who had just landed a job as city engineer in Kodiak, Alaska. Mary and Larry made their way 1,700 miles north from Seattle along the Gulf of Alaska, and took up residence among the fishing boats of Kodiak harbor. Mary loved the puffins and the sea lions, and loved having her subsistence permit so that she could go gill-netting for silvers in her little wooden skiff. She served as director of the Kodiak Women’s Resource and Crisis Center, and later became manager of the Child Development Center at the U.S. Coast Guard Base on Kodiak Island. She also built a successful small business which she ran for two decades, Kodiak Bed & Breakfast.
After early forays into public service such as serving on the Kodiak Arts Council (1985), Mary was elected to two public offices. She served two terms on the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly (1989-1995), and was Presiding Officer of the Borough Assembly in 1995. Mary also went on to serve two terms on the Kodiak City Council.
Mary moved back to Spokane in 2011 and up to the time of her death was deeply engaged in the lives of her seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and the numerous devoted friendships she had cultivated throughout her life.
Mary was the second of three children born to Milon H. Abrams and Agnes Culver Abrams, with an older sister Janet Abrams (deceased), and brother George Abrams (of Santa Fe, New Mexico). Mary is survived by her four children Matthew Parker (Johnson City, New York), Betsy Hammond (Spokane), Melissa Parker (Spokane), and Andy Parker (Seattle).
Mary was a devoted member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Spokane during much of her adult life, and served terms as Director of Religious Education and President of the church board. While living in Kodiak, she also helped establish a UU fellowship. Mary’s life was full of music: always having a piano in her home, singing in choirs, encouraging her kids and grandkids to take lessons and perform. She loved hiking and being out in the natural world, in any weather and in any season, with her dogs whenever possible. She became a yoga practitioner and an avid runner in her 30s, and went on to complete two marathons in her 40s. As a young doctor’s wife in her 20s, she looked stunning in her mink stole and over-the-elbow satin gloves. Later on, she was equally classy in her cannery boots and red baseball cap from Kodiak Marine Supply. She had a ready smile for anyone, and could charm complete strangers into doing amazing favors for her. She was tolerant of misbehavior by her dogs and her children. She was incredibly generous towards friends and family with her time and caring and love. She was the kind of person who would win a small lottery and then use all the money to take her children and their families on overseas trips. She was blissfully happy when a dog kissed her all over her face. Just a few weeks shy of her death, in the grim grip of advanced Parkinsonism, she was still cracking jokes that would make you laugh out loud.
A memorial service will be held on July 9 at 3 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Spokane.
Donations may be made in Mary’s name to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Spokane (https://uuspokane.org), or to the Spokane Humane Society (https://spokanehumanesociety.org).
Commented