In remembrance of Margaret Luciene Roberts
“The true beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul. It is the caring that she lovingly gives, the passion that she knows.”
On the afternoon of July 18, 2022, we suddenly lost our beloved matriarch. Margaret was born on November 28, 1948, in Kodiak Alaska, to Martha Patarochin of Kodiak and Jack Wagner of Tacoma, Washington. She was raised in Kodiak for the majority of her life, but spent some time as a child in foster care in Nome for a short period of time, due to her mother being ill with tuberculosis in the Seward Sanitorium. In Margaret’s early childhood years, her mother Martha married Ronald Fadaoff, and he adopted her as his own and she called him Dad. Margaret graduated from Kodiak High School in 1967, and was very active in her class reunions, get-togethers, and stayed very close with her classmates.
She met her best friend and love of her life — Gary, and they started their romance in 1971. They bought into Kodiak Transfer as partners in April of 1973, along with Mike and Peggy Rasmussen and operated the business for 11 years. On June 22, 1973, she and Gary were married.
During the late 1970s and early 80s Margaret would always spend time in the winter’s making all the homemade items; children horse sticks, beautiful dolls, fudge, rum cakes, quilts and more for every bizarre just to have that extra cash for holidays for the family. In the summer and fall time she spent some of the seasons with her children and mother Martha, out in Uganik, picking fish at Martha’s fish site.
In the early 80s, Margaret took a break from being a stay at home mom, and was a founding member of the Kodiak Tribal Council, which is now federally recognized as the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak. In 1987, Margaret, along with Virginia Abston, Madelyn Brown, and Deedee Chya formed the Kodiak Alutiiq Dancers. As the mid 90s approached, Margaret spent a lot of her time in the summers to help out with the 4-H horse program, traveled to state with her youngest daughter and other club members, and also was responsible for naming the group, The Emerald Isle Equestrians.
Over the past 40 years, Margaret had devoted her life and work to serving the Alutiiq people and the community; preserving culture, advocating for the health and well-being of her people, giving her time and knowledge, serving on countless boards and committees. Forever being well known for her leadership and bravery in the indigenous community, statewide and nationwide. Through her service and time on many tribal councils, ANCSA corporations, and non-profit organizations, she promoted cultural preservation, wellness and tribal sovereignty. She led the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak to federal recognition as the council chair, and was co-founder of the Alaska Inter Tribal Council.
Margaret was also a part of the Kodiak Area Native Association culture committee that first envisioned the Alutiiq museum, and she helped to shape the organization as it developed. She joined the Alutiiq Heritage foundation board in 2004, and served as its chairperson for nine years. Along with the many roles she played, and many hats she wore, she also served on the board of Directors for KANA, Kodiak Island Housing Authority, Natives of Kodiak, Rural Cap, The Alaska sea otter and Steller sea lion commission, The Alutiiq Museum, and was a council member of Tangirnaq Native Village (aka Woody Island).
In October of 2018, Margaret was honored by the Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) with the Hannah Paul Soloman Woman of Courage award.
One of her most recent highlights that she was involved in, was the repatriation of Anastasia Ashouwak who was taken from the orphanage on Woody Island to Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania in 1901 and became ill with tuberculosis and passed away in 1907.
Margaret was a passionate and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She had a smile that would light up the world, and always had something witty to say, whether it was an innocent joke, or strong words of advice to follow. She was a true shapeshifter and lived an extraordinary life in the short time she had with us. She loved music and dance of all kinds. As we are writing this, we are thankful for her for introducing us to the right music while we were growing up; she turned us into old souls and we wouldn’t have it any other way.
She loved her family and fought to keep everyone together; celebrating special holidays were always a big deal for her. She adored Woody Island; she would want to drive down mission road every chance she got, just so she could get a good look at it, and enjoyed going to women’s wellness every year she had a chance to, along with her daughters. Dig Afognak camp was also very dear to her heart, every summer. You could also say, she was the luckiest woman on earth. She and Gary loved to get away to Reno or Vegas. Catch a classic rock concert, or attend Hot August Nights and she always came home a winner, with a big jackpot, or brand new car that she lovingly named “Mercy.” She really could not sit still, was always on the go; she loved to travel. Always keeping her hands busy too, beading, sewing, and baking and cooking the most scrumptious homemade meals. We could go on for the rest of our lives telling the world about how incredible she was, but if you ever had the chance to meet her, or have a conversation with her, you already know that.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 49 years, Gary; their children Leslie-Ann and son in-law Russell Heglin, Shelly and significant other Myrgel, Jeremy, and Lachelle. Grandchildren late Desiree Ann, Samantha-Lynn, Merrick, Terra, Dewey (Luther), and Aiden, Jerin, Olivia, and Samson. Great Grandchildren Deagan, Tanner, Elroy, Linnaea, and Aleah.
She joins her family in heaven; her mother Martha, father’s Ronnie Fadaoff and Jack Wagner, sister Lucy, and granddaughter Desiree.
A celebration of Margaret’s extraordinary life will take place on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, at 3:00pm at the Afognak Building. We invite all who were so lucky to know her, and love her. The Roberts family would also like to thank all family and friends, and the beautiful community of Kodiak for their heartfelt thoughts and support at this unfortunate time. May Margaret’s memory be forever eternal. Any Cards/Condolences please mail to: Gary Roberts PO Box 3208, Kodiak, AK. 99615
