Jackie Muller Sr., 72, passed away at his home in Anchorage, Alaska on May 7, 2022.. He was born in Ouzinkie Alaska, the last child of Julian and Pariscovia (Katelnikoff) Muller. Jackie grew up in Ouzinkie and attended high school in Kodiak.
Those that knew him in high school described him as always lending a hand or giving someone a ride in his car when needed. Decades later, those who know him still recall his limitless generosity, concern for others, and loving heart as descriptive of him. Jackie was one of a kind; his gruff and wry humor, stalwart common sense, and understated but keen intellect made it easy to know he was in the room. The priorities that drove him were very clear: his beloved wife Gail, his boys (and their boys and girls), his fishing way of life, and his community.
Jackie married the love of his life and true ‘other half’ Gail Wolkoff in 1971. The two celebrated their 50th Anniversary this past December together. Family members admired such a strong and loving relationship between two people, where laughter continued to be the best medicine. Their two sons loved seeing the couple giggling and reminiscing with laughter over something the two were talking about and so appreciated seeing the admiration and love they shared. Some also knew Jackie to strum his guitar, singing along side Gail as she would be playing her organ or accordion as they would sing with friends and family.
Jackie used to tell people at times, he was a “Plumber by trade, but a fisherman at heart.” He fished many years around the Kodiak Island area, with his wife, two sons, and numerus family members on his boat, the Eagle Cape. Many great memories of those fishing years are often talked about among the family today.
Jackie took pride in serving with great distinction as a Board of Director and Board Chairman of Ouzinkie Native Corporation (ONC) for 44 years. Shortly after his retirement, the ONC Board of Directors honored him by giving him the title of “Director Emeritus,” acknowledging his many years of service. He cared very deeply for all shareholders of ONC and for his hometown of Ouzinkie. Jackie worked with other people and entities around Kodiak, and was a strong advocate for people all over the region. He often told those around him that while he served on that board, he always believed in making sure to keep shareholders informed and up to date to the direction of where their corporation was going. Informational meetings were a joy for him as he was able to sit and visit with many of the shareholders he served. ONC gave Jackie the opportunity to work with many great people over the years, including his good friends John Sturgeon and Bob Hume.
And last but not least, Jackie could not have been more prouder of all his grand and great-grand kids. He showed his love for each and every one of them, unconditionally. He took pride in watching them grow up and was especially so overjoyed when they would come visit “Gamma/Gumpa” at their place. Each one of them held a special place in his heart and he so enjoyed having everyone around, especially during the holidays and birthdays. He loved each and every one of his grandkids so very much.
Jackie is survived by his wife, Gail, their two sons, Darren and Jackie Jr., two daughter-in-law’s, 12 grandkids and three great-grandkids. Jackie was was exceptionally proud of the career choices both Darren and Jackie Jr.. pursued. Each one of them married wonderful ladies, who have given them both beautiful families. Darren married Faith (Chichenoff) Muller and together they had nine kids, Darren Jr (Dana) (Grands-Denali and Brandon), Brandon(Noon), Darian (Grand-Jahseh), Bryce, Paris, Gage, Colton, Angelia, and Braylon. Jackie Jr. married Laura (Daigle) Muller and together they had three kids, Alicia (Allie), Camille (Cami), and Alexander (Dude).
Jackie is preceded in death by his brothers, Robert (Bobby) Muller, Donald (Donny) Muller, and sister Judy Nelson, and grandson Brandon Muller (Noon). Jackie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be missed, tremendously.
Funeral services were held Thursday, May 12 in Anchorage at St. Innocent Orthodox Cathedral, followed by the burial at Angelus Cemetery in South Anchorage.
Commented