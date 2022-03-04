Ann Jacqueline Spaeth, age 61, of Kodiak, Alaska, passed away on February 4, 2022, after a brief but very brave battle with cancer.
She was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota, but lived in Annapolis, Maryland, until her senior year in high school when her family moved back to St. Cloud. She graduated from the College of St. Benedict, in St. Joseph, Minnesota, in 1983, where she met lifelong friends, many while playing her favorite sport of rugby. Ann developed a love of travel from an early age, becoming an in-country exchange student her junior year of high school, studying abroad in Spain, and after college she traveled throughout Europe with friends.
She worked summers during college at the fisheries in Alaska and then moved to Kodiak Island, Alaska. The remote, rugged beauty of Kodiak, coupled with the people who call the island home, captured her heart, and she would spend most of her adult life there, raising her son Dakota.
She loved to hike the Alaskan beaches and mountains with friends and never missed the opportunity to stop and admire the beauty or a bald eagle. She was an educator, eagle feather finder, lover of the color purple, wearer of stylish skirts over pants, avid hiker, librarian with the mouth of a sailor, world traveler, painter, sunset, and sunrise collector, fishermen’s friend, keeper of wisdom.
She spent many years as a librarian in Kodiak’s East Elementary School and created a lovely space to nurture and teach children when they spent time in the library. She spent countless hours volunteering and providing support to the sports team her son Dakota was involved with, from football to wrestling.
In recent years, she spent summers working in Larsen Bay, helping run a major remote fish processing plant in the roadless wilds of Alaska. She started every day with a walk on the beach, often stopping to pick up shells, beach glass and feathers to add to her collection. It was this unwavering love of Kodiak Island and the wild Alaska salmon industry that made her the heart of office operations at the cannery and great friend to the fishermen.
Ann is survived by her son, Dakota Wibbe (Kate Miller) of Fifty Lakes, Minnesota; mother, Elizabeth Stoltz (Dave Hutcheson) of St. Paul, Minnesota; sisters, Catherine Spaeth (Shaun McElhatton) of St. Paul, Minnesota; Judith Coombs (Joe Coombs) of Shakopee, Minnesota; Caroline Spaeth (James Rickman) of Los Alamos, New Mexico; Margaret Freeman (Tim Freeman) of Bainbridge Island, Washington; and brother, Thomas Spaeth of St. Paul, Minnesota; four nephews and four nieces. She was preceded in death by her father Robert Spaeth.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Spirit of Saint Stephen’s Catholic Community in Minneapolis on Saturday, March 5 at 11 a.m. Alaska time. It will be live streamed on YouTube under Funeral for Ann Jaquelyn Spaeth for those who cannot attend in person.
