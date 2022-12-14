Roger Malutin
Funeral services for Roger Malutin (82) were held at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Cathedral on Wednesday, Dec. 7, with Fr. Innocent Dresdow officiating. A repast was held at King’s Diner.
Roger Malutin
Mr. Malutin died peacefully at home on Friday, Dec. 2, following a bout with cancer.
Mr. Malutin was born in the village of Afognak on Nov 30, 1940. He was raised by his godmother, Lucy Gregorioff.
He lived in Afogank the first 12 years of his life and moved to Kodiak where he continued his schooling. Mr. Malutin was active in school sports. He played basketball at a time when the Kodiak team was beginning to travel off-island for games.”That was a real adventure for him,”said his wife, Susie.
Shortly after graduating from Kodiak High School in 1958, Mr. Malutin enlisted in the Navy. He spent most of his tour of duty on a naval destroyer as a sonar operator. He served a tour in Vietnam in 1962, patrolling the Mekong,Delta long before the United States officially entered the conflict with Vietnam.
Roger and Susie were married at Holy Resurrection Church in 1967 in a ceremony officiated by Fr. Macarius Targonsky.
Mr. Malutin worked at the Air Force satellite tracking station at Cape Chiniak and operated the Cape Horn, Parks 12 and other boats for Columbia Wards processing company. With the purchase of his boat, the Denise Marie — named after the Malutins’ daughter — Mr. Malutin spent a lot of time fishing Kodiak Island waters.
Mr. Malutin served on the board of directors for the Kodiak Area Native Association.
Toward the end of his life, he found great fulfillment in discovering relatives during two trips to Iceland.
Mr. Malutin’s family said that, as a father, grandfather and great grandfather, he was “the best.” His grand and great grandchildren were his “pride and joy,” said Susie.
Mr. Malutin is survived, by his wife of 55 years, Susie; two loving children, Neil Malutin of Bethel and Denise Malutin (with Chad Pruitt) of Kodiak; grandchildren, Rebecca Pruitt and Mavis Pruitt (with Jack Schactler) of Kodiak; great grandchildren, Christopher, Sophia, Aria Schactler, and MylaJade Schactler; and family friend, RosaVonn Hayts of Kodiak.
Considering his love for the ocean, it was fitting that Mr. Malutin be buried at sea.
