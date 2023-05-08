Kip Wynn Fillmore

Kip was born in Nampa, Idaho, and spent most of his youth in Twin Falls, Idaho. After graduating from Twin Falls High School and enrolling in Washington State University, he later took a break from college and joined the Air Force. He proudly served our country in Viet Nam and the Philippines where he was a General's Aid. He then resumed his college education and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Evergreen College.