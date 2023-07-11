Brent McCormick passed away on July 4, 2023, at Chiniak Elder House, in Kodiak, Alaska. He was born on October 1, 1939, in Bemidji, Minnesota, to Don and Joyce McCormick. Brent lived life fully and adventurously. His life path took many turns: from training as a Golden Gloves Boxer; to pursuing a Civil Engineering Degree; to becoming an Army Serviceman stationed in Korea; to joining his cousin in the experience of commercial fishing in Alaska. His greatest adventure began in Kodiak when he met his wife Nancy “Sibyl” McCormick. Married for over 54 years, they shared their greatest adventure together in Chiniak, raising four children.
He maintained a youthful spirit throughout his life, and cherished simple pleasures: time with family and friends, long walks on the beach, and ice cream. Brent will be remembered as a kind and friendly man, with an infectious smile, that he kept with him even in his last moments.
Brent is preceded in death by his son Kirk McCormick, son-in-law Jerome Tousignant, parents Don and Joyce McCormick, and cousin James Sandin.
He is survived by his wife Sibyl McCormick. Children: Kent (Laura) McCormick, Angela (Christopher) Murray, Alana Tousignant (fiancé George Timpke). Grandchildren: Leora, Amara and Torin Murray, Julia Tousignant, and Axel. Brother Todd McCormick. Sisters: Leanne McCormick and Joyce Baker.
An open casket service will be held at Kodiak Funeral Chapel on Thursday, July 13 at 11 a.m.; followed by his burial service at 1 p.m. A repast/potluck will be held at the American Legion from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
