Brent McCormick passed away on July 4, 2023, at Chiniak Elder House, in Kodiak, Alaska. He was born on October 1, 1939, in Bemidji, Minnesota, to Don and Joyce McCormick. Brent lived life fully and adventurously. His life path took many turns: from training as a Golden Gloves Boxer; to pursuing a Civil Engineering Degree; to becoming an Army Serviceman stationed in Korea; to joining his cousin in the experience of commercial fishing in Alaska. His greatest adventure began in Kodiak when he met his wife Nancy “Sibyl” McCormick.  Married for over 54 years, they shared their greatest adventure together in Chiniak, raising four children. 