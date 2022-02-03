Jeffrey Scott Pruitt
Dec. 28, 1960 — Jan. 27, 2022
Jeffrey Scott Pruitt, 61, of Kodiak went to his eternal resting place on January 27, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones.
Jeff was born on December 28, 1960, to Sidney and Shirley Pruitt in Omaha, Nebraska. Jeff’s family moved to Kodiak in the spring of 1973. Jeff graduated from Kodiak High School in 1979.
After graduation Jeff pursued a career in mechanics. Throughout his career he worked for City of Kodiak, AK Construction, Brechan Enterprise, and KSS. Jeff was also a member of the Laborers, Operator/Engineers and Teamster Unions.
In 1981 Jeff met the love of his life Nancy and they were married in August of 1983. Jeff and Nancy went on to welcome four children, Roberta, Jeremy, Timothy and Cally.
Jeff was always a man to work with his hands. A master of all trades Jeff enjoyed tinkering, fixing things, gardening and being in the kitchen. However his most favorite thing to do was spend time with his family.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Shirley Pruitt, and his sister, Victoria Bishop. Jeff if survived by his wife Nancy, daughter Roberta (Jeff) Motes, son Jeremy (Marina), son Timothy and daughter Cally (Mikey), his six grand children Izaya, Nikolai, Savanah, Logan, Jeremiah, Victoria and his great-grandchild Ezekiel. Brothers Sid(Terri), Rusty, Dale(Mindy), Steve, Brian(Sarah), John(Christine), Chad(Denise) and sister Julia(Rich). As well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Services will be held at Kodiak Bible Chapel on February 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be from 11:45 to 12:45. Burial will be after the service, followed by a repast at the Bible Chapel at 2:30. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Nancy Pruitt.
Commented