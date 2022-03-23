Karla Aurelia Hendricks Harville
Karla Aurelia Hendricks Harville died of natural causes on Friday, March 18, 2022, comfortable in her dream home in Mobile, Alabama.
Karla is survived by her daughter, Adelaide “Adgee” Grace Harville; her sister-at-heart, Barbara-Jean Gilbert-Baughman; her lifelong friends Kathryn Jane Trotter Hall and Sue Ellen Keown; and her close friends Connie Tye, LaVada Matson, Colleen Lewis, Marian L. Fisher, and Julia Watford Hackmeyer Sands. She is preceded by her husband of 19 years, David Patrick Harville; her loving parents Grace Bell and Harold D. Hendricks; her best friend Donna Lee McElroy; and a passel of well-loved dachshunds.
Karla was born and raised in Mobile, Alabama. She graduated from University of South Alabama with bachelors in Art History and English. She always claimed that her education allowed her to talk to anyone.
At 28 she married the love of her life and moved to Kodiak, Alaska, to help him build his fishing empire. On July 1, 1984, their daughter was born, and five years later Karla and she moved to Fortuna, California, for the next chapter in her life. She remained in California until after Adgee had graduated college, at which point she decided that it was time to go home to Mobile in order to live out the remainder of her life in a house just two doors down from her childhood home
Karla was an eBay treasure hunter and collector of many strange and wonderful things. In her final years she remained passionate, finding great joy in Doctor Who, Outlander, and all the smut she could read on her Kindle.
To know Karla was to love her. She had a vibrant personality, an immensely strong spirit, and cherished her loved ones, no matter how far away they might be.
Karla will be interred in Spring Hill Memorial Gardens at 600 Pierce Rd in Mobile. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 23 at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Dixie Dachshund Rescue: dixiedachshundrescue.com/. Arrangements are by Ascension Funeral Home, 1016 Hillcrest Road, Mobile, Alabama 36695.
Commented