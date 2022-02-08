Carolyn Jane deLine
Sept. 5, 1950 — Jan. 30. 2022
Carolyn Jane deLine passed away January 30, 2022, in Bellingham, Washington, at the young age of 71, after a valiant fight with leukemia.
Carolyn grew up living in many interesting places with her military parents, including: Bermuda; Quantico, Virginia; and both San Diego and Santa Rosa, California, where she graduated from Montgomery High School in 1968.
She moved to Ketchikan, Alaska, in 1969 where she fell in love with the beauty of Alaska. A few years later, she moved to Kodiak where she met and married Grant deLine. They were married for 35 years, enjoying travel to Hawaii, Mexico and many other destinations. Carol worked for First National Bank Alaska for 27 years and, after moving to Pasagshak, worked for Alaska Aerospace until she retired.
Carol was an active member of the Lions Club and enjoyed participating in many of their activities. She is survived by her husband, Grant deLine, step-daughter, Tamara deLine Bricca, brother, William Reed and many very dear friends.
