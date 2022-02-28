John Howard Jaskoski
John Jaskoski passed away peacefully in early February at his apartment in Anchorage, Alaska.
Born August 29, 1951, at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Tucson, Arizona, John was the fifth child and oldest son of James and Irene Jaskoski. The next five years after his birth saw the addition of two younger brothers.
John was always open to new adventures. When he was 5 years old the family rented a vacation home in Oregon. John decided to explore the neighborhood, and after several hours of family crisis, was eventually brought home by police. He always enjoyed reminiscing about this classic childhood adventure, complete with requisite ice cream cone.
During his grade school years at Saint Ambrose parish school, John initiated his first business venture, an earthworm farm; it was a learning experience as he discovered that Tucson was not the best climate for such an enterprise. Following graduation from Salpointe High School in 1969 John hitchhiked from Tucson to Los Angeles. After a few months of boring office work, he headed north in a driveaway car and then continued with various modes of hitchhiking until he reached Kodiak, Alaska. John spent a year working at various jobs in the Alaska fisheries. Then, with a year’s earnings, he returned to the Lower 48 for a brief stay before setting out for a summer of hitchhiking through Europe. Following hia return to the U.S. he completed an academic term at Stanford University.
In the early 1970s, John returned to Alaska and settled in Kodiak, where he met and married Navah Levy. They had David Raven (March 5, 1975) and Maiah (September 13, 1977). Into the 1980s, the family alternated between the home that John built in the suburbs of Kodiak (Monashka Bay), and a fishing site at Cape Ugat, where John ran his thriving salmon set gillnet business.
The following 20 years brought severe challenges: persistent and serious health troubles, the disastrous 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill, family conflicts, and the death of his son, David. Alternating between Kodiak and Anchorage, John maintained his fishing business as long as it was possible. Eventually, he established residence in Anchorage and returned to academic study, completing an associate degree at the University of Alaska at Anchorage.
During his last years he worked at various temporary jobs, became involved with a local Seventh Day Adventist church, and participated in community service and environmental support activities. Notably, he was active in lobbying the U.S. Commerce Department’s North Pacific Fishery Management Council to promote the establishment of no fuel fisheries.
John is survived by his daughter, Maiah Jaskoski, son-in-law John Kaltenstein, and grandsons, Samuel and Jacob, as well as sisters Helen, Elizabeth, and Margaret, and his brother Philip.
