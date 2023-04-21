James Elliot Hansen (Jim)
James Elliot Hansen (Jim) passed on November 27, 2022. Jim was born September 23, 1960 to Ruth and Arnie Hansen in Kodiak.
The family lived on Raspberry Island at the old Port Wakefield Cannery. In 1961, the family moved to Kodiak. Jim spent his childhood and early adult years commercial fishing with his Dad and then his Brother-in-law Derell Short. He fished Tanners, halibut and salmon and for years was skiff man and relief skipper for Derrell.
Jim married and moved to Bonney Lake, Washington, and would return each summer to fish. After oil spill and the salmon crash he left fishing and took a job with Boeing building subassemblies for 737’s. He worked for Boeing for five years and was laid off then took a job with Safeway until being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Jim raised three children with his wife Donna.
Jim was preceded in death by his dad Arnold T. Hansen, oldest sister Metha M. Neel, and mother Ruth E. Hansen.
Jim is survived by his wife Donna and children, Jacob, Maila and Hilary and their spouses and children, his sister Kathie Short, brother-in-law Derrell Short and their children and brothers Michael, Paul, Ted, Kris and John and spouses and children.
Jim’s wife and children will bringing his ashes in August to be spread in beloved Kodiak.
