Robert King
June 14, 1963 — April 8, 2022
Robbie was a man of many talents. He loved to fish, trap, hunt, cook, make smoked salmon that his niece lovingly called “candy.” He had many artistic talents such as painting, drawing, skin sewing, knitting, and could figure out how to build anything.
He started fishing as a young teenager, and worked on joint fishing right out of high school at the age of 18. He went dragging in the Bering Sea, and had many adventures. He later became owner/operator of the F/V Interceptor.
He married his wife Danielle and they made their home on Whale Island and lived there for 27 years together and raised a daughter.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years Danielle King, daughter Mariah Stapleton, son-in-law Eustachius Stapleton, mother Eleanor King, brother Kevin King, sister-in-law Kim King, nieces Chelsea and Tessa King, nephew Kevin King Jr, and soon to be grand baby.
“With many years of unwisdom comes wisdom.”
— Robbie
Commented