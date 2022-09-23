Sister Carol Bartol, formerly Sister Mary of the Visitation, (84) died September 14, 2022, in the 65th year of her religious life. Caroline Margaret Mary Bartol was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania, one of 10 children born to Aloysius and Margaret (Palvik) Bartol. She grew up in Hazelton and entered the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart in 1957.
Sister Carol taught primary grades in Buffalo and Eden, New York, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for 13 years. Moving to Atlanta, she began tutoring those struggling with academic difficulties for the next 10 years. In 1984 she became Manager of Marian Manor, the 1st Archdiocese of Atlanta Personal Care Home. St. Joseph’s Hospital of Atlanta profited from her exemplary organizational skills from 1991 to 2000 when she took the position of CORT Coordinator. Responding to a call from the Grey Nuns of the Sacred Heart Leadership inviting sisters to volunteer to continue service in Kodiak, Alaska, Sister Carol volunteered and moved to St. Mary’s Parish where she engaged in Parish Ministry from January, 2001 through 2010. Sister Carol taught ESL and trained the parish altar servers. She also ran the very successful St. Mary’s Thrift Store. Intracommunity service became her next assignment when she returned to Pennsylvania in early 2011.
