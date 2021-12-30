George Plummer
Many animals and fish on Kodiak Island are resting easier now. George Plummer has passed away.
George was born December 26, 1953. He died just a few days short of his 68th birthday, on December 18, 2021, after a brief battle with cancer. He spent his final days in good spirits, visiting with his hunting and fishing friends, reminiscing about their many adventures.
George was a quiet man and a true “jack-of-all-trades,” although he was primarily a finish carpenter. He kept his priorities in strict order: fishing, hunting, and work, and always in that order. A gentle soul with an easy laugh, he was a friend you could rely on, especially when outdoor activities were involved. He will be greatly missed by his many friends.
George has made a substantial bequest to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and a memorial fund will be established there in his name. Please consider making a donation.
