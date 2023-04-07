Funeral services for Katherine (Kathy) Rostad, 70, will be held on Saturday, April 8, at St. Paul Lutheran Church at 2:30 p.m. Following a burial service at the City Cemetery, there will be a repast and “celebration of life” at Springhill Hall next to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Kathy was born to Fred and Grace Bakke in Bemidji, Minnesota, on July 26, 1952.
She graduated from Bemidji High School in 1970, and attended Bemidji State College, graduating with a BS degree in education. Kathy taught in Central Minnesota towns of Audubon and Battle and embarked on an adventure when she volunteered at an orphanage on St. Croix Island in the Bahamas with Lutheran Social Services. In 1996 Kathy moved to Kodiak with her new husband, Mike Rostad. She worked as a special education teacher and an itinerant teacher for the Kodiak Island Borough School District and also taught at North Star Elementary and the Kodiak Middle School. Kathy retired from teaching in 2012. That year the students of the Middle School dedicated their yearbook to her.
Known for her beautiful voice and radiant demeanor, Kathy was part of the worship team at the Lord Jesus Fellowship in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. She also led Bible studies at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
In spite of struggles with diabetes and kidney disease, Kathy maintained a positive attitude that drew people to her. “Kathy fought a good fight,” said a friend. Another called her a “warrior, who never gave up.”
After suffering from a stroke, she was medivaced to Anchorage from Kodiak on Saturday, March 4. She was treated at Providence Hospital and Alaska Regional Hospital, where she died on Friday, March, 31.
Family friend, Larry Ryser, summed up Kathy’s legacy in the following comments and poem:
Kathy embodied so many great things on what a true Christian, Friend and Soul Mate ought to be and I know we all take comfort in the knowledge that at this very minute she is in the presence of our Lord and Savior! Till we meet again, Dear Friend!
Your love for God was truly evident
Your love for others was right there too
You showed us all how that works so beautifully
No matter what you were going through
We all at times have our trials
How you handled yours showed us your heart
Never complaining about your lot in life
This and so much more set you apart
Your Friends and Family were so important
And with Mike the love of your life
You gave us an example on how one should live
As a loyal Friend and loving Wife
But now the Lord has called you home
Our Dear, Sweet and Trusted Friend
We’ll hold tightly to the memories you left us
Until in Heaven, we will meet again!
Preceded in death by her parents — Fred and Grace Bakke, and step mother, Ardy Bakke. Kathy is survived by her husband of 27 years, Mike Rostad; brother Wayne and his wife, Deborah Bakke of Lonsdale, Minnesota, and their sons, Carl of Kemah, Texas, Jarel and his wife, Kirsten and family of Bremerton, Washington; daughter and husband, EmMee and Charlie of Little Falls, Minnesota; brother, David and wife, Julie Morse, of Scandia, Minnesota; and their sons, Sam and his family of New Hope, Minnesota, and Will, of Houston, Texas. She also is survived by sister-in-law, Cherie Barry, of Underwood, Minnesota, and her family; and brother-in-law, Brad Rostad and wife, Karen Rostad of Jamaica and their children and grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces and friends.
Flowers are welcome, but for those who seek to make donations in behalf of Kathy’s memory may donate to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or Samaritan’s Purse.
