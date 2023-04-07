Katherine (Kathy) Rostad

Katherine (Kathy) Rostad

Funeral services for Katherine (Kathy) Rostad, 70, will be held on Saturday, April 8, at St. Paul Lutheran Church at 2:30 p.m. Following a burial service at the City Cemetery, there will be a repast and “celebration of life” at Springhill Hall next to St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Kathy was born to Fred and Grace Bakke in Bemidji, Minnesota, on July 26, 1952.