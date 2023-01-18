Iris Maria Brooks

Iris Maria Brooks was born on October 21, 1926, to Mr. and Mrs. John and Mary Ngfatt. Her birthplace was Lucea. It is a coastal town in Jamaica and the capital of the Parish of Hanover. Her father would own multiple grocery stores in different areas, which resulted in the family moving from place to place. After reaching her teenage years they finally settled in Kingston, Jamaica.