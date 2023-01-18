Iris Maria Brooks was born on October 21, 1926, to Mr. and Mrs. John and Mary Ngfatt. Her birthplace was Lucea. It is a coastal town in Jamaica and the capital of the Parish of Hanover. Her father would own multiple grocery stores in different areas, which resulted in the family moving from place to place. After reaching her teenage years they finally settled in Kingston, Jamaica.
A few years later Iris would send letters back and forth with her future husband Robert Brooks. After three years of corresponding with Mr. Brooks, he arrived in Jamaica to propose. They were officially married in December of 1957. Iris made the decision to relocate with her husband to Anchorage, Alaska.
Iris was taken back by the new experiences that Anchorage offered. She adapted and worked odd jobs. Iris went to college for communications. Eventually she received her citizenship on May 31, 1962. Everyone knows Iris as the hardworking giver. She joined a church ladies group that visited the sick and elderly to provide comfort in talk and prayer, food baskets, and even cleaning. Her husband accepted a fruitful assignment in Kodiak. After visiting him she fell in love with the location and decided to make a home there.
Being the most friendly and delightful person she met a lot of people doing different jobs. One woman she met was a classifier for a Naval Station who advised her on how to get into Civil Service. After a while she began working with the Navy. The Coast Guard eventually took over the Naval Station in 1972. Iris worked with the government for more than 35 years. She decided that moving closer to family would be her next path. For one to two years she lived in New York and eventually made her way to Ocal, Florida.
Iris is preceded in death by her sister Ena and her son Robert.
She is survived by brother Leon, sister-in-law Louise, daughter-in-law Joan, Grandson Sheldon, granddaughter Tiffany, great grandchildren Sierra, Jenna, Andrew, and Mia, niece and nephews Kay, Michael, Ronnie, Peter, Ken, Levar, and a host of cousins and friends to mourn her loss.
