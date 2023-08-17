Alvin Richard Burch

Kodiak lost a pioneering fisheries icon last week with the passing of Al Burch. 

Alvin Richard Burch passed on August 8, at home surrounded by family and friends. Al was born in Deer Lodge, Montana, September 25, 1936, to Alfred and Dorothy Burch, née Ranney. He grew up a country boy far from the sea, enjoying the outdoors, hunting and fishing. In high school he was involved in Future Farmers of America and raised chickens and pigs. 