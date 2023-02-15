John Raymond Hill of Kodiak, Alaska, and Woodbum, Oregon, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2023, at the age of 70 with friends holding his hands. John was born to Lauris and Pearl Hill at Jones Hospital in Hillsboro, Oregon, on May 26, 1952. Remo and Myrtle Dare were also integral to raising John to be the wonderful man he would be.
John grew up in Newburg, Oregon, with his brother and three sisters, going to Laurelwood grade school and Newburg High School. In 1968, he left highschool to work for Wolf Creek Job Core Conservation Center in the Glide area. He continued that line of work in 1970 transferring to work for the forest service. His supervisor there encouraged him in getting his GED.
John worked for the City of Yamhill and Allen Fruit company, but found his true passion with Bill Page Construction in Newburg, Oregon. He was drawn to Alaska and made his move in May of 1983 to Anchorage working for General Development Corporation. During this time in Alaska, John had the opportunity to discover Kodiak Island and fell in love with its world class fishing, larger than life hunting, and rugged landscape.
In 1984, he moved to Kodiak permanently working for North Pacific Construction Company and part-time at Felton Construction where he made many friends including his life long best friend, Jim Graham. He worked for Felton, then A-K Construction and ultimately Brechan Enterprises where he ended his construction career.
John was a “Master of Machinery.” He could run a backhoe, track hoe cat, rippercat, dozer, front end loader, dump truck, grader, scraper, lowboy, crawler shovel, pretty much anything with a motor used in construction. If you live in Bells Flats, you know John as the conscientious grade operator, quick to smile and let you pass with a wave.
Being out on the ocean aboard the “Easy Living” was one of his favorite activities. He loved getting out on his boat and going fast! He had his secret spots for catching halibut to fill the freezers of his friends and family. He was an outdoors man that loved shooting and hunting.
John was an excellent marksman and loved trap shooting too. Many a “straight 25” he would shoot. Never missing his target. He was a member and supporter of the ELKS, NRA, Ducks Unlimited, Kodiak Island Sportsman Association, Kodiak Trap shooting, and Newburg Rod and Gun Club.
John is survived by his daughter, Trish Hunley (Art) of Woodburn, Oregon; daughter Lisa Itel (Eric) of St. Paul, Oregon; his grandson, Spencer Hunley; and granddaughters, Grace and Lilian Pohlscheider. He is also survived by his brother, Jim Hill and sister, Mary Bailey.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Patricia Haines and Laura Cooper.
John was a loving and caring man. He enjoyed sharing his catch, a meal or a good story. Oh the stories this man could tell! He made the best prime rib, and you were a lucky soul if he brought one to a potluck at the Rendezvous.
A memorial service will be held the Elks on Sunday, February 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. John loved giving people flowers, so bring a bouquet to honor him, exchange it with another friend of John’s and share a story.
