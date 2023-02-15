John Raymond Hill

John Raymond Hill of Kodiak, Alaska, and Woodbum, Oregon, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2023, at the age of 70 with friends holding his hands. John was born to Lauris and Pearl Hill at Jones Hospital in Hillsboro, Oregon, on May 26, 1952. Remo and Myrtle Dare were also integral to raising John to be the wonderful man he would be. 