It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, Severin Phillip Thissen. He died Sunday, July 16. Sev was 71 years old and had made Kodiak, Alaska, his home for the last 50 years.
Sev was born November 16, 1951, to Oradell (Dimmel) and Severin Thissen and grew up in North Mankato, Minn., along with his eight siblings. A rambunctious youth whose exuberance and spirit often endeared him to others and occasionally landed him in a wee bit of trouble. An example would be the time our local milkman came into the backyard only to find a panicked young Sev trapped in the doghouse. The milkman had to dismantle the doghouse to free him. In another instance, a neighbor called our mother to inform her Sev had started the telephone pole in the backyard on fire while burning the garbage, the fire department had been called and the fire engine was on the way.
Sev spent a lot of time in his youth at the nearby family farm with his grandmother, an uncle and two aunts who were lovingly referred to as the Homefolks. It was here that Sev developed an appreciation for gardening, caring for animals, hunting and fishing. His appreciation of the outdoors was strongly reflected in his wonderful talents in drawing and painting. Luckily, given Sev’s strong fascination with fire, we feel fortunate that the family farm and our childhood home both survived his youth.
After going through the Catholic school system in the Mankato area, Sev ventured north joining his brother Tom and many friends from Minnesota in the fishing port town of Kodiak. Here he started out as a cannery processor but soon transitioned to working in the local commercial fishing fleet. To call Sev a colorful addition to the fleet would be an understatement. Sev fished for many years slowly transitioning into construction/carpentry work in recent years.
In retirement, he moved in with brother Tom and they shared a home near Monashka Bay with niece Betsy, her husband and two children. This extended family situation suited Sev wonderfully and he relished this time. He busied himself with house projects and raising wonderful produce. The house would be beautified by colorful flowers and hanging baskets. In his spare time, Sev would indulge his lifetime fascination with military history, summertime berrypicking, and handing out treats to the neighborhood dogs and a very special kitty who became part of his family.
Though Sev never married nor had children he was above all else a loving family man who delighted in any visits from siblings, nieces and nephews. Sev could be a bit of a recluse, but for those willing to make the effort, you could visit him and have a great time with a loyal friend. He was a great storyteller and was always delighted to hear news of family and friends. Sev truly lived in the spirit of the Homefolks back on the farm who would say, “We’re the Homefolks because we like to stay home.”
Sev was preceded in death by his parents and his brother James “Clem” Thissen all of North Mankato, MN. He is survived by five sisters; Mary Jo Garrity and her husband Bob of Medina, MN; Connie Dreke and her husband Roy of Everett, WA; Sally Lund and her husband Hiram of Viroqua, WI; Susan Blankensop and her husband Dennis of St. Peter, MN; Patty Warner and her husband John of Columbia Heights, MN, and two brothers; Tom Thissen of Kodiak, AK; Mark Thissen and his wife Kellie Law of Pocatello, ID; and 18 beloved nieces and nephews.
No services are planned although A Celebration of Life event will be held in Kodiak at an undetermined date in the future.
