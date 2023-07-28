Severin Phillip Thissen

Severin Phillip Thissen

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother,  Severin Phillip Thissen. He died Sunday, July 16. Sev was 71 years old and had  made Kodiak, Alaska, his home for the last 50 years. 

Sev was born November 16, 1951, to Oradell (Dimmel) and Severin Thissen and  grew up in North Mankato, Minn., along with his eight siblings. A rambunctious  youth whose exuberance and spirit often endeared him to others and occasionally  landed him in a wee bit of trouble. An example would be the time our local  milkman came into the backyard only to find a panicked young Sev trapped in the  doghouse. The milkman had to dismantle the doghouse to free him. In another  instance, a neighbor called our mother to inform her Sev had started the  telephone pole in the backyard on fire while burning the garbage, the fire  department had been called and the fire engine was on the way. 