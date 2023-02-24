Jeffrey David LeDoux passed away on February 11 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. A devoted fisherman, Raiders fan, and storyteller, Jeff lived almost his entire life in Kodiak and could fondly recall each of his grade school teachers and friends — many of whom still live in Kodiak.
Jeff’s life is a story of friends and family and relationships. Born April 22, 1960, Jeff was the fifth of eight children to Shirley and Loyde LeDoux. He showed an early interest in wood working, and after high school he attended carpentry trade school in Anchorage.
Jeff married his high school sweetheart, Vivianne Lagasse, in 1981, and together they raised four daughters: Susan Maximo, Breanna Lantz, Amanda Cox, and Kari Welch. Jeff was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather — as he loved to brag about his 11 grandchildren: Junior, Pricilla, Jaethan, Keilana, Matthew, Joshua, Toby, Brandi, Kayden, Landon and William.
For his entire adult life, Jeff served the people of Kodiak and surrounding villages with his skills as a carpenter. Working for the Kodiak Housing Authority, Jeff really loved going to the villages and getting to know the people. He also worked with the Lion’s Club to build houses for Habitat for Humanity. And around town, Jeff could be found building wheelchair ramps or most anything anyone needed. Those who knew him loved to share stories of Jeff’s generosity, his contagious smile, or his lengthy dad-jokes. Jeff, too, told many stories of the people he met along the way, and of those whose lives really touched his own — there were so many.
If Jeff could not be found around town, he could always be found on the banks of the Buskin River or out at Pillar Creek. He loved fishing, he loved talking about fishing, and he loved telling stories of the fish that didn’t get away because he caught it. But more than anything, Jeff loved to give his fish away to anyone he thought would enjoy a freshly caught meal. In doing so, he could share a story, a joke, and a good laugh. Add in an evening with friends and family, and this would have been Jeff’s ideal day in his life on the rock.
Jeff is survived by his four daughters and 11 grandchildren, as well as his brothers Larry, Gene, Jon and James. The family would like to express its heartfelt thanks to the wonderful people at Providence Chiniak Bay Elder House and hospice care for their years of caring for Jeff. You were his family, too.
In death Jeff is preceded by his parents, his wife, Vivianne, his brothers Kurt and Mark, and his sister Lynn. May they show him the way to the banks of the everlasting river.
