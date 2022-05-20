Juneau resident Gail A. Haynes, 84, passed away May 2, 2022, peacefully at home, with family by her side.
Gail was born April 1938 in Columbus, Ohio, to Louise and Fred. She would later be adopted by “Dad” Leo, who was in the USAF. After she graduated from Romulus Central High School in New York, they traveled to England. Upon return to the U.S., she began a lifelong commitment to education. She attended The Ohio State University, while working as a student assistant for the Board of Trustees. Then she worked at the Charles Ellis School for Girls, in Pennsylvania, where she worked her way up from Assistant Dean to Acting Dean. She joined the USAF and was an officer candidate, stationed at Offutt Air Force Base, where she worked in the Civil Engineering Dept. She was also a proud member of Angel Flight, a group of women whose purpose was to promote the USAF.
In April of 1964, she met the future father of her children, David M. Haynes. While raising their three children, Gail continued to work, while furthering her education. She taught elementary school in Georgia, and was later a counselor for grades K-12. She received multiple degrees in Elementary Education and Counseling, including a BA an MEd and an EdS, and was a Doctoral Candidate, with multiple honors and Distinction.
In 1981, Gail and family moved to Kodiak, Alaska, where she began the first Guidance Counseling program in the elementary schools. She was also a Graduate School Instructor at the UAF, Kodiak College, taught grade school in Kodiak and went into private practice later on. She briefly worked at the Kodiak Harbormasters office, where she did dispatch/accounting. In 1992 she moved to Juneau, Alaska, where she was a high school and middle school counselor and consultant for Alyeska Central School at the Alaska State Dept. of Education and an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the University of AK, S.E. Gail was a beloved instructor at UAS until retiring at the age of 80.
Gail was a District Chair for the GA School Counselors Association, District Representative for Girl Scouts of America, a State Board Member for Alaska School Counselors Assoc., a Member of NEA and NEA-AK, a Centralized Correspondence School Ed. Assoc. Board Member, a Representative contact with Juneau Legislators, and President and Secretary of KIB Ed. Assoc. She was a member of Kodiak Lion’s Club, Chamber of Commerce, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Gail had a never-ending desire to learn and further her education and knowledge. She was an avid reader and student. She had a beautiful voice, and enjoyed church choirs. She was an inspiration to many and her love of family, her kind-heartedness and generosity will forever be remembered.
She is survived by one son and two daughters, David, Alisa (Steve) and Danielle (Drew). There are five Grandchildren, David III, Sydney, Ashley, Steven, and Bradley; brother John and family, and sister Jeanne (Michael).
Per her wishes, there will be no formal service. Her ashes will be memorialized in Kodiak, Alaska, in the Bells Flats/Woman’s Bay area.
