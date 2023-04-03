Ricky Lee Holcomb, II
Ricky Lee Holcomb, II, left this earth on Christmas Day, 2022. He spent a happy day reuniting with his brother, William Larry Holcomb, II; his father, William Larry Holcomb: his grandfather, Walter F. Mortimer, USMC (Dec); his grandmother, Evelyn M. Mortimer; and other relatives he had missed. Ricky’s sister, Michelle Timmons, and her family, residing in Georgia, continue to miss his presence. His dear friends, Teena and Chris Carchia, uphold his memory while missing his laughing and adventurous spirit. Rick’s mother, Nancy Mortimer Holcomb, mourns his loss of life, but celebrates his reunion with other family members.
