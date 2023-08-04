Darlene Tina Johnson, 68, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, July 24. She had just returned home to Kodiak following six weeks in the ICU at Providence hospital in Anchorage and seemed to be doing good. This was a shock to all that had spent recent time with her.
Darlene was born on January 25, 1955, in Karluk, Alaska, and was a lifelong resident of Kodiak island, mainly Larsen Bay. She is survived by five daughters; Phyllis Fernandez, Leslie Little, Noreen Johnson, Jacelyn Johnson and Janissa Johnson; and 18 grandchildren.
A viewing at the Kodiak funeral home and the service at the Russian Orthodox Church were held on Saturday, July 29. Immediately following, her family flew her home one last time to Larsen Bay where she was laid to rest next to her late husband, James (Jimmy) Johnson.
She is greatly missed by many and will always be in our hearts.
Contributions in memory of Darlene can be made on a go fund me that was set up by her daughter, Jacelyn Johnson which is shared on social media or can be made by reaching out to any of her daughters.
