Darlene Tina Johnson, 68, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, July 24. She had just returned home to Kodiak following six weeks in the ICU at Providence hospital in Anchorage and seemed to be doing good. This was a shock to all that had spent recent time with her.

