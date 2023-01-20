John C. Ure
December 11, 1952 — January 14, 2023
It is difficult to write an obituary about someone we all loved dearly, who touched many lives, without hearing John’s laughter, humor and his love of a good joke. Laughing, while at the same time crying, sifting through good memories we each have of John’s spirit, recalling his generous contributions to numerous family and friends. John touched many lives in Alaska, providing a helping hand or encouraging word at every turn. He was a self made man and never asked others for anything, but instead was constantly sharing his strength with everyone.
John loved his adventurous life in Alaska, fishing Bristol Bay salmon for over 40 years, building houses and a dedication to community service through his patriotic contributions focusing on Veterans, serving as #17 Post Commander of the Kodiak American Legion and his involvement with the Elks.
John’s love of the outdoors, fishing and hunting started back in Minnesota. The oldest of five siblings, our early family life revolved a lot around duck hunting. Getting ready to hunt, pouring lead shot for muzzle loaders, making duck blinds, creating decoys, planting grapes to make wine for banquets after ducks are shot, building duck shacks, building duck boats and participating in conservation projects with his boy scout troop. John completed his three years of confirmation lessons attendance requirements by often showing up for 6 p.m. church services close to Swan Lake, where he hunted geese and ducks, thus allowing him to get back to the blinds and in position for sunrise shooting. A small puff of black smoke over the duck blind was a sure indication where he was hunting that day with his dad and brothers.
John lost his father when he was 15 and as the oldest gave leadership and kindness to all his brothers and sisters while they grew up and was a gentle loving son to his mother his entire life. John became an Eagle Scout and after high school went on to serve in the U.S. Army, with an honorable discharge. An excellent marksman, John was the only GI, while in boot camp, to get a three-day pass for accurate 40 out of 40 targets. After the army, John was attending bush pilot school in northern Minnesota when he got the call for help to build a new home in Kodiak, Alaska, for his sister- and bother-in-law. He was off to an Alaskan adventure.
Measure twice, cut once. A jack of many trades, this would be John’s first house from start to finish. He looked confident as he unrolled the plans from the architect and shouted, “are you kidding me.” A tall nautical lookout on the side of a mountain was completed working with his brothers who arrived from Minnesota to help.
“Women loved him and fish feared him,” quoted a niece. Kodiak was a bit wild in the 1970s. John worked on many homes in Kodiak with his construction business, and then built his own house, often referred to as the “Mission Lodge.” All his family came to help him build this home.
The next house John built was for his family in Naknek, Alaska. John, met the future mother of his children, Jane Renslo, while she was teaching school in Naknek and he was fishing salmon. They had two children while living there: Nels Ure and Stig Ure. John loved his Nordic heritage and adored his boys. Later, moving back to Kodiak the boys were very active in the Kodiak Island School District. John loved going to the Bay in the summer and fishing with his brothers Tom, David and John Webb for decades ... and then was thrilled to be working and fishing with his own sons as they got older. Encouraging and guiding them through the quagmire of paperwork to get permits and a good foundation of their own.
John’s son Nels married Gabriella Hill from Naknek, Alaska.
Tuuli Ure, a beautiful granddaughter was created. John just couldn’t hear enough details or see too many pictures of Tuuli growing up — taking great delight selecting gifts for her. Sons Nels and Stig still fish Bristol Bay while John explored his new passion in gardening the past few summers, enjoying his single life, while living right on the Kodiak Channel, not to far from the Mission Lodge. The greenhouse he built was his last house. John grew love. Sister Kristin often quoted him, “Never met a stranger, only friends.”
John built a large home of friends in Alaska, an inclusive community of fellowship in Kodiak, including the American Legion and Elks, and provided a solid foundation of love and leadership for his family. He was a very bright light in all of our lives. John shared with us how happy he had been the past few months. John had several opportunities to talk and tell his family he loved them. Very Peaceful A brave patriotic soldier now on a journey to the Lord’s house.
Family would like to sincerely thank the doctors and nursing staff at Anchorage Providence Hospital ICU and Surgical Units for their exceptional VIP care. We would also recognize the Tim Hurley family for their help and friendship. Thank you to cousin Bill and Terry Ure, who opened their hearts and home, providing love and support in Anchorage.
John C Ure is survived by his sons Nels Ure, his wife Gabriella Hill and their daughter Tuuli Ure, Alaska; son Stig Ure, Washington; Mother Lynn Ure, Oregon; brother- and sister -in-law David and Janice Ure, Florida; sister Kathryn Kinnear, Washington; brother Tom Ure, Alaska; sister- and brother-in-law Kristin and John Webb, Oregon.
Nieces Emileigh Kinnear, Jenna and Matt Helm, Claire Ure and Ryan Berger and nephew Blake J. Kinnear. A loving extended family of relatives will miss John.
Commented