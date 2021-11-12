Luis Alonso Mendez, 51, left us on October 19, 2021, with his children by his side and his wife, Wendy, present through FaceTime.
He was born on October 15, 1970, in Sensuntepeque, Cabanas, El Salvador, to Jose Dionicio Amaya and Natividad Mendez Urbina. Luis spent most of his childhood and teenage years in El Salvador raised by his uncle, Baltazar Mendez, who he considered a father figure. In his late teens, he made the hard decision to head to the United States in order to better his life and the rest of his family’s. His time in California was short and in the early ’90s he moved to Kodiak to be closer to his dad and cousins and soon met the love of his life, Wendy. They were married on August 19, 2000, and had two beautiful children together, Joshua and Jessica. They raised their children here and would frequently vacation together to see family all throughout the United States as well as in El Salvador.
Luis set roots in Kodiak and worked hard at his vision of the American dream, eventually he would become a U.S. Citizen. Upon arrival to Kodiak, Luis began work in the cannery while also working nights at Pizza Hut as a delivery driver. Soon, an opportunity popped up as a driver at Food Services of America and with the help of a friend, he was able to work towards obtaining his commercial driver’s license. Each time, Luis was looking to acquire more skills and experience, which eventually led him to his second family, Matson. This year he would have celebrated 16 years with the company.
In the early 2000s he joined a local multi-cultural group and would decorate floats for the Kodiak Crab Festival and for the 4th of July parade. He would gather all of his nieces and nephews into his living room and teach them the Salvadorian National Anthem so they could sing and dress up for the parades. Luis was proud of his culture and heritage and made sure his nieces and nephews knew exactly where they came from. He never passed up an opportunity to share his wisdom and traditions with his family and friends.
To his children and family, Luis was their biggest supporter. Whenever his kids or nieces/nephews had sports or events, he always took time out of his day (no matter how busy) to attend even if it was brief. He always made an effort to be present and supportive for any school, sports event, or special gathering. However, everyone knew that Luis never did anything out of obligation; he always did it out of love for his kids and family.
Family was extremely important to Luis. Even though he was thousands of miles away from his Mom, he would make sure she had everything she needed, this extended to the rest of the family he left behind in El Salvador such as his siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. In hindsight, we all see and understand why he always made sure to bring the family together for birthdays, holidays, family dinners, bonfires and camping. Many of Luis’s nieces and nephews will tell you that growing up, Luis always made certain to take them to all the kid friendly events such as Easter egg hunts, trick-or-treating, Santa visits and more.
Luis enjoyed many hobbies; riding his motorcycle, four wheelers, shooting with his kids, working on his cars. But, one thing his family will remember him most for is for his love of camping. This is what he would look forward to when summer came around. If the weather looked good for the weekend, he would pack up his family in the camper and head out the road, calling the rest of the family on the way so they could join them. Luis was blessed with a big family and lived a great life, unfortunately, cut way too short.
The Kodiak Community lost one of its most generous and caring souls. Luis always wanted to help others, whether that was family, friends or strangers. One of the biggest reasons why most of the community knew him; he would make friends with anyone and everyone. He always treated them as if he had known them for years, picking up where they last left off. Luis’ love to help and support others is why he became involved at the Elks Lodge, the Lion’s Club, VFW, American Legion, Special Olympics and many more.
Luis built an amazing life for himself here and touched the lives of so many people in the Kodiak community as well as any place he went. He was known for his big heart, amazing smile, loving and caring nature that he brought with him everywhere, such a happy-go-lucky kind of guy. He had so much more love to give and many more memories to make.
Luis is survived by his wife, Wendy Mendez, children Joshua and Jessica Mendez and Granddaughter Marina; His father, Jose Dionicio Amaya, siblings; Jose Antonio Mendez, Griselda Mendez de Medrano, Maria Luz Mendez, Manuel de Jesus Amaya Mendez, Sofia Amaya Urbina, Jose Nicolas Amaya, Jose Avelardo Amaya, Santos Recinos, Juan Francisco Lainez; his father-in-law, Mitch Kilborn and wife Barbara Russel; brother and sister-in-laws, Wade and Yolanda Winant, Christina Kilborn, Marnie and Dawson Gates, Dustin Kilborn, Adam and Ayrin Kilborn, Brian Kilborn; and many, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Natividad Mendez Urbina, father figure, Baltazar Mendez, mother-in-law, Marcy Kilborn, brother-in-law Robert A. Winant JR.
There will be a viewing at the Kodiak Bible Chapel on Saturday, November 13 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at the St. Mary’s Gym. A funeral procession will begin at Matson Company prior to the service. If you would like to attend, please meet at Pier 2 at 8:45 a.m.
Luis knew what a gracious community Kodiak is and was proud to reside here. The family wishes to extend their sincerest thanks to all of you that helped support them in their time of need, God bless you all.
Commented