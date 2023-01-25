Not a single commercial fisherman died at sea in Alaska in 2022, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, a statistic achieved in only one other year — 2015. These two fatality free years, and the overall drop in fatalities since 1990, signal a remarkable decline from the late 1970s and 1980s, when as many as 40 people a year died while commercial fishing in Alaska.
The primary factor in this decline appears to be the Commercial Fishing Industry Vessel Safety Act of 1988, which mandated safety equipment like rafts and survival suits, and drills to practice using them.
In the years before the CFIVSA was enacted, most experienced commercial fishermen understood the risks of making a living at sea but chose to forego regulation and take their chances. The high number of deaths went largely unnoticed by the general public.
In August 1966, the 58-foot Madre Dolorosa rolled over with a load of crab pots off
Harvester Island on the west side of Kodiak. All five people on board died — skipper Don Vincent, his two sons, ages 17 and 12, and two other crewmen in their 20s.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported the accident on the front page on Aug. 19, five days after the vessel was seen floating upside down, and noted that the boat had sunk before any of the bodies could be recovered.
Though fishermen in Kodiak suspected the boat had rolled over due to crab pot overloading, the Mirror did not say what might have caused the accident, and there were no follow-up articles. The sinking was only briefly noted elsewhere. The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported the accident on page 13. There was no outcry at the death of the two young Vincent boys or any mention of the frequency of such accidents.
No one knows how many Alaskan fishermen died in 1966 because no one kept track of commercial fishing fatalities in a systematic way until the Coast Guard began doing so in 1990.
The online Alaska Shipwreck Database currently lists the names of 13 Alaskan fishermen lost in 1966, including the five on the Madre Dolorosa, but that list is the product of a slow search through old newspapers by a pair of dedicated amateur historians in Florida and Arizona, not a rigorous accounting by any government agency with large resources.
The list is important documentation, but it’s not definitive, and the lack of official fishing casualty numbers before 1990 is an indication of the lack of public concern, or even awareness, of fishing fatalities in those years.
Until the 1980s fishermen lost at sea were mourned individually but were not perceived as casualties in a larger social catastrophe with possibly preventable causes. But once a pattern is recognized it’s impossible to see things otherwise, and when that pattern is recognized as a problem, momentum builds to solve it.
When the Titanic sank in 1912 the ship was sailing legally with 20 lifeboats — enough for about 40% of the 2,224 passengers. There had been many other previous disasters at sea, of
course, but 1,513 people dying in one night in the North Atlantic shocked the public and spurred the adoption of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea in 1914. The Convention required lifeboats for all steamship passengers, not just those in first class, as well as signaling devices and improved hull design protocols to make ships less likely to sink.
But neither the 1914 Convention nor other marine safety regulations enacted in the following decades applied to American fishing vessels. East Coast historians estimate that 10,000 fishermen from Gloucester, Mass., have perished at sea since 1620, and the losses in Alaska, though not counted officially before 1990, are not negligible.
But fishermen and their congressmen have long maintained that fishermen could weigh the risks and make their own decisions about safety equipment, vessel construction and training. The Coast Guard thought otherwise, but was unable to get safety legislation passed. The public mostly didn’t care.
The Titanic moment of change for fishing vessel safety happened in August 1985, when a seine boat crossing Marmot Bay north of Kodiak found the body of Peter Barry, a 20-year-old Yale University student, floating in the water.
Barry was a crewman on the Western Sea, a 58-foot wooden seine boat built in 1915. He was wearing a life jacket, but no survival suit. The Coast Guard later found two more bodies — 25-year-old Stewart Darling and Jerard Bouchard, 58, the skipper. Two other deckhands were never found — Chris Hofer, 27, of Fort Collins, Colo., and Bill Posey, 24, of Anchorage. The cause of the sinking has never been determined.
Barry had come to Alaska that summer, worked briefly in a cannery, and signed onto the Western Sea in July. At first, he wrote home about the romance of working as a commercial fisherman, but as the season went on his descriptions of life on the Western Sea became less idyllic.
He wrote that Bouchard had told him if he quit he wouldn’t get paid. The subsequent investigation revealed that the Western Sea had no life raft, no survival suits, no EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon) and no emergency pump. The crewman Barry had replaced told Barry’s father he had quit because he feared for his safety and had been afraid of Bouchard. An autopsy revealed the presence of cocaine in Bouchard’s body.
Barry’s father was dumbfounded to learn that while doing cocaine at sea was against the law, it was perfectly legal for a 70-year-old wooden fishing boat to sail with no safety equipment and that fishermen were not required to pass any competency tests. A 14-year-old boy could go to sea as master of a fishing boat with the fate of an inexperienced crew in his hands, a crew that might also be entirely ignorant of the risks involved.
But unlike most survivors of dead fishermen who had found themselves dismayed at the lax safety standards in the fishing industry, Robert Barry and his wife, Peggy, knew their way through the forests of federal bureaucracy. Barry had been in the U.S. Foreign Service for 25 years and had recently been ambassador to Bulgaria. He was on his way to a European security conference in Stockholm when his son was killed.
In the following years, the Barrys and their allies, including the Coast Guard, successfully petitioned Congress to pass the “Commercial Fishing Industry Vessel Safety Act of 1988,” which
required life rafts, signaling devices, and immersion suits on all commercial fishing vessels, from Bering Sea crab boats to setnet skiffs. It also required fishermen to conduct safety equipment drills and to keep logs of those drills.
The Coast Guard believes a primary reason for the decline in commercial fishing fatalities since 1990 is the practice drills required by the 1988 regulations, not just the equipment itself, which, by the 1980s, most boats were already carrying anyway, voluntarily.
Unsurprisingly, practicing how to deploy a raft or turn on an EPIRB before trying to do it for the first time in an emergency appears to significantly increase the odds of surviving an accident at sea.
But while the Coast Guard continues to push for mandatory vessel inspections and operator licensing on fishing boats under 200 tons — standards which are common in many other countries — those efforts have repeatedly failed to gain traction in Congress.
