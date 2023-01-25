Graph

Not a single commercial fisherman died at sea in Alaska in 2022, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, a statistic achieved in only one other year — 2015. These two fatality free years, and the overall drop in fatalities since 1990, signal a remarkable decline from the late 1970s and 1980s, when as many as 40 people a year died while commercial fishing in Alaska.

The primary factor in this decline appears to be the Commercial Fishing Industry Vessel Safety Act of 1988, which mandated safety equipment like rafts and survival suits, and drills to practice using them.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.