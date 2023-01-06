Matthew 1:21-23 (NIV): “‘She will give birth to a son, and you are to give Him the name Jesus, because He will save His people from their sins.’ All this took place to fulfill what the Lord had said through the prophet: ‘The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and they will call Him Immanuel, which means ‘God with us.’”
The reason for the season. The celebration of the Christ Child!
So, why are there two Christmases? Because there are two calendars in use. The Orthodox Christmas equivalent is on Jan. 7 this year. Christmas was originally celebrated 13 days after Dec. 25.
As I mentioned there are two calendars in use. The Orthodox use a much older calendar known as the Julian Calendar. Other believers use what is known as the Gregorian Calendar, which celebrates Christmas on Dec. 25. That calendar is the creation of Sextus Julius Afrianus, a Christian historian, in 221 AD. The date was set using the Julian Calendar, but was later updated to the Gregorian Calendar.
Calendar, Calendar, Calendar. How many times can I mention it?
Well, it’s really not about the dates and times. For me the greater focus is that the birth of the Christ Child is celebrated for an extended time!
How do you see it? Do you see it as two Christmases or the celebration carried on into the New
Year? Those of us using the Gregorian Calendar celebrate Epiphany on Jan. 6 while those guided by the Julian Calendar for their Christmas events will celebrate the day of Epiphany on Jan. 19.
There are many traditions I find very interesting that I had not known about prior to living in Alaska. For example, as I understand it, there are three main celebrations in Christian Orthodox — Christmas, Easter, and Epiphany.
Those using the Gregorian Calendar, generally speaking, celebrate the Day of Epiphany with the focus on the visit of the Magi (Matthew 2). While the Orthodox focus is on the Baptism of Jesus, which is found in Matthew 3.
I’m not Orthodox, but I think the main reason for unifying the birth with the baptism is highlighting the Trinity; the voice of the Father, the presence of the Holy Spirit and the body of the Son (Matthew 3:13-17).
Another tradition here in Kodiak using the Gregorian Calendar is the Jan. 1 Polar Bear Plunge!
In Russia, an estimated 1.8 million people took part in 7,300 ice swimming events. Most of these had the celebration of Jesus’ baptism as the motivator. In the Ukraine they do so by cutting a cross shaped hole in the ice then jumping in.
In our opening Scripture of three verses I hope there are two things that stand out about the birth of the Christ Child. 1) The name Jesus because He will save His people from their sins. 2) Immanuel, which means God with us.
The glory of God shone through the virgin birth of the Christ Child. The revelation of the Trinity during the baptism of Jesus, which leads us to our own ministries.
II Corinthians 3:2-3 it says, “You yourselves are our letter, written on our hearts, known and read by everyone. You show that you are a letter from Christ, the result of our ministry, written not with ink but with the Spirit of the living God, not on tablets of stone but on tablets of human hearts.”
In my bible there are headings over portions of Scripture. For example: 2 Corinthians 2 has the header “Ministers of the New Covenant” and “The Glory of the New Covenant.” And for Chapter 5, “The Ministry of Reconciliation”.
Hmmm...Ministry of Reconciliation? How about a New Year’s resolution!
2 Corinthians 5:16-18: “So from now on we regard no one from a worldly point of view. Though we once regarded Christ in this way, we do so no longer. Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here! All this is from God, who reconciled us to himself through Christ and gave us the ministry of reconciliation.”
Jesus, Immanuel — God with us!
May each of us continue to be blessed that we may continue to be a blessing.
