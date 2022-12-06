Terry Haines

The State of Alaska’s Bycatch Review Task Force has presented its final recommendations to the governor. It has been argued in the past that state engagement in federal management policy outside the auspices of Fish and Game amounts to backseat driving. But the Bycatch Task Force has recommended bringing the people into the process.

The state would educate the general public through an accessible website that would provide bycatch-related information in an easy to understand manner. And the task force wanted to make it easier for the state to listen to the public, too.

