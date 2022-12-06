The State of Alaska’s Bycatch Review Task Force has presented its final recommendations to the governor. It has been argued in the past that state engagement in federal management policy outside the auspices of Fish and Game amounts to backseat driving. But the Bycatch Task Force has recommended bringing the people into the process.
The state would educate the general public through an accessible website that would provide bycatch-related information in an easy to understand manner. And the task force wanted to make it easier for the state to listen to the public, too.
“Consideration should be given to additional methods to seek input from stakeholders, tribal entities and communities on bycatch issues,” the Task Force recommendations stated.
They go on to suggest using the Bycatch Task Force as a template for a permanent body that would engage with a wide range of stakeholders to develop a State of Alaska Bycatch Policy.
This policy would be used to inform the state water bycatch actions by the Alaska Board of Fish, and would be expected to be “considered by” Alaska’s representative on the North Pacific Fishery Management Council “when developing the State of Alaska’s position regarding bycatch issues in federally managed fisheries.”
And there is a hint that this level of public engagement might be extended to issues outside bycatch. “State of Alaska Federal Fisheries staff should continue to offer the public an opportunity to provide input on NPFMC issues before each NPFMC meeting.”
The recommendations are then split into those regarding research and those addressing management. All of the various committees agreed on three general areas to concentrate research efforts:
1. Gear Modifications/Improved Technology: This would include looking at better salmon excluders, possible pot modifications, and using tech to identify and avoid bycatch “hotspots.”
2. Update Assumed Discard Mortality Rates: It is stated: “Discard mortality rate studies are needed in all regions, species and gear groups.” The assumption is that discard mortality rates, or how many animals die as a result of being captured and thrown back over the side, are outdated, and do not reflect present-day practices. They go on to recommend work that would estimate the mortal effects of repeated capture and discard of sublegals and females in the directed fishery.
3. Shifting Distribution Patterns: A warming environment has led species like salmon and crab to pack up and move on. But we can only guess where they went, and what these migrations will mean to their species, as well as what impacts other species will feel from the new immigrants. Research that shows when and where these species are now is considered essential to the development of methods to minimize the harms of accidental capture.
Another area of research specifically recommended would seek to answer questions about the life cycles of struggling chinook and chum salmon populations, to help “understand the relative importance of particular mechanisms for driving abundance of Western Alaska Chinook and chum” and “studies that help us understand the relative role of marine interceptions and bycatch.” This would be from-the-ground-up research, filling in gaps in the salmon life cycle that we have never known.
The truth is, we do not know much about what happens to salmon once they leave the rivers and hit salt water. Research with this kind of scope will not be cheap, and that is the implicit underlying theme throughout: that there will be a significant price tag to these recommendations.
This is true of crab, too. Currently, Bering Sea crab stocks are estimated through a summer trawl survey. This relatively inexpensive crab “core sample” does not inform managers about, for instance, when and where they are molting and mating these days. They are especially vulnerable at that time, which is why bottom trawling is prohibited in zones of the Bering Sea to protect them. But we do not know if those zones are in the right place anymore.
One eyebrow raiser on the management side: “It is recommended the State of Alaska propose that the North Pacific Fishery Management Council consider development of an abundance-based management program for halibut bycatch in the Gulf of Alaska as a way to address bycatch during fluctuations of halibut biomass.”
This is a major shift away from the traditional “floor” in the amount of halibut bycatch allowed in GOA trawl fisheries.
Also: “It is recommended that Bering Sea/Aleutian Islands pelagic trawl pollock gear be considered for re-definition as bottom trawl gear (non-pelagic) and that all bottom trawl gear closures apply.”
This was understandably not a full consensus recommendation, as it would potentially rewrite the rules for fisheries like Bering Sea pollock, largest by volume in the United States, and among the biggest worldwide.
There is also a call for better observer coverage, including “that trawl catcher vessels in the Gulf of Alaska be required to have 100% observer coverage when engaged in non-pelagic trawling. It is further recommended that the State of Alaska work to obtain funding, either through specific appropriations and/or grants for the additional coverage.” Also: “It is recommended that a regulatory requirement be approved for the Gulf of Alaska pelagic trawl fleet, including any tenders of pelagic trawl caught fish, to have 100% electronic monitoring. It is further recommended that the State of Alaska work with National Marine Fisheries Service, our federal delegation, and others to acquire funding to install electronic monitoring equipment on all GOA catchers and tenders.”
Again, all stuff that will not be cheap.
But perhaps that is meant to be addressed, at least in part, by creating wealth through privatization. Key among recommendations are that the Gulf of Alaska trawl fisheries be “rationalized,” or converted to a catch share fishery, to make bycatch management easier. The problems these programs create for entry level and transitional fishermen who need to rent or buy access is well recognized, and has been poorly addressed.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
