Fish

ALEX APPELKodiak Daily Mirror

A fisherman works on a boat in St. Paul Harbor.

The year 2022 started out with a tanner crab opener in the Kodiak, Chignik, and South Peninsula districts with a combined quota of 1.8 million pounds, the highest in decades, as the leading edge of a big two-year cohort of crab grows to maturity. Managers hope to see another couple of years of higher harvest levels out of this wave of crab, with fingers crossed for the future. Last January, Kodiak bairdi crab fetched the highest price on record, with a negotiated preseason price of over eight dollars per pound. 

But Bering Sea crabbers were not so fortunate. After seeing the Bering Sea snow crab quota cut by 88% for the 2021/2022 season, down to 5.6 million pounds, crabbers then watched the North Pacific Fishery Management Council declare the stock overfished in 2022, triggering a mandatory rebuilding plan. Although they left open the possibility for a small directed fishery as part of that plan when they met in October, the State of Alaska, who directly manages the fishery declined to do so, closing the fishery for the first time in its history. Among the alarming statistics that prompted the closure was a 99% drop in immature females over a three-year period. Scientists have been hesitant to point to a definitive cause. But, as Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Katie Palof said: “We really do think that … some sort of mortality event did occur.” A prime suspect is the absence of the “cold pool,” cooler waters associated with Bering Sea ice that provide ideal conditions for baby crab and keep out predatory cod. 

