The year 2022 started out with a tanner crab opener in the Kodiak, Chignik, and South Peninsula districts with a combined quota of 1.8 million pounds, the highest in decades, as the leading edge of a big two-year cohort of crab grows to maturity. Managers hope to see another couple of years of higher harvest levels out of this wave of crab, with fingers crossed for the future. Last January, Kodiak bairdi crab fetched the highest price on record, with a negotiated preseason price of over eight dollars per pound.
But Bering Sea crabbers were not so fortunate. After seeing the Bering Sea snow crab quota cut by 88% for the 2021/2022 season, down to 5.6 million pounds, crabbers then watched the North Pacific Fishery Management Council declare the stock overfished in 2022, triggering a mandatory rebuilding plan. Although they left open the possibility for a small directed fishery as part of that plan when they met in October, the State of Alaska, who directly manages the fishery declined to do so, closing the fishery for the first time in its history. Among the alarming statistics that prompted the closure was a 99% drop in immature females over a three-year period. Scientists have been hesitant to point to a definitive cause. But, as Alaska Department of Fish and Game biologist Katie Palof said: “We really do think that … some sort of mortality event did occur.” A prime suspect is the absence of the “cold pool,” cooler waters associated with Bering Sea ice that provide ideal conditions for baby crab and keep out predatory cod.
Bristol Bay saw its biggest harvest of sockeye salmon since harvests began in 1883. The 79-million fish run was 81% above the 23-year average, and only the fourth time the run has ever exceeded 60-million fish. The 2022 Bristol Bay preliminary ex-vessel value of $351.7 million for all salmon species ranks first in the last 20 years and was 110% above the 20-year average of $167.5 million. The 2022 Bristol Bay sockeye salmon run was dominated by fish who spent one year living in freshwater, and two to three years of growth at sea. The 1.3 age class (those with one year in fresh water and two at sea) was the largest component of the 2022 run at roughly 53% and came in over the preseason forecast of 47%. Age 1.2 fish made up the next largest component of the run at 28% which was below the forecasted 41%. The rest of the harvest was fish who spent two years in fresh water (2.2s and 2.3s). The 2.2s came back at twice the expected rate, at 15%. Last year’s sockeye were smaller than they have been, historically. Average weight for sockeye salmon in 2022 was 5.1 pounds which is slightly higher relative to recent years due to the high percentage of larger 1.3 age fish, but below the most recent 20-year average of 5.6 pounds.
Other species in the drainage are faring less well. The Nushagak District, which dominates sockeye landings, is also the largest historical producer of chinook and chum salmon. But Chinook landings have been down for a decade, and now chums are following suit, qualifying both for disaster status. The 2022 Chinook salmon harvests were below average in all districts of Bristol Bay. A preliminary total of 8,374 Chinook salmon were harvested, which is obviously well below the most recent 20-year average of 42,658 fish, and the second lowest in the last 20 years. The Nushagak District Chinook salmon harvest was 5,325 fish, which is a far cry from the 20-year average harvest of 34,260 fish.
The Bristol Bay chum salmon harvest was 301,816 fish, well below the recent 20-year average of 1.1 million fish. The Nushagak District, the region’s largest producer of chum salmon, harvest was 172,069 fish. The Nushagak River chum salmon escapement of 116,692 fish was below the lower bound sustainable escapement goal of 200,000 fish. Efforts to maximize escapement of chinook and chum salmon have been complicated by having the earth’s most productive salmon run in the exact same drainage, and concerns about sockeye over escapement have been voiced by fishermen targeting them.
Governor Mike Dunleavy’s Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force met every month of this year through November, publishing their final recommendations on Dec. 8. Committees focused on Western Alaska Salmon, Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska Crab, Gulf of Alaska Halibut and Salmon, and Science, Technology and Innovation. Their recommendations included a more hands on approach to fishery management on the part of the state, informed by a more robust outreach to Alaska stakeholders. They also proposed an ambitious slate of research projects that would better inform managers and harvesters to more effectively bycatch species. A central theme of the research would be to understand the effects a changing climate is having on bycatch species, including figuring out where “hot spots” might occur, and determining the drivers of the declines of species like chum and chinook salmon and snow and king crab.
2022 was a year in which the future suddenly became now. Now we will see if we can keep pace with it in 2023.
