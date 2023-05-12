Psalm 127:3-4 (NKJV): “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb is a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior, so are the children of one’s youth.”
Truth is not always easy to deal with. Regardless if it’s someone sharing it with us or in our telling of it. I can say that seeing healthy, loving families is a great blessing. Our knowing that it is not a reality for many others is a sad thing in itself.
Have you heard the saying? “A broken family.”
Personally, I consider my childhood family as a “shattered family.”
That doesn’t interfere with how I see my mother, especially in the midst of her struggles. A strong, independent woman. I remember asking her from time to time on her birthday, “How old are you?” She always answered with the number 33. After about three or four times throughout the years, I quit asking.
Remembering back when I was trying really hard to explain to my new wife what her new mother-in-law was like (back in the 1990s).
My mom? She played catcher in the first women’s softball league in the county. She rode her own motorcycle and had her own 30/30 for hunting. She did all the driving of the family’s big campers and motorhomes. Often bowled 300 and got several 500 pins plus pool and shuffleboard trophies.
She cooked the best fried chicken, gathered her own fruits and berries for pies and canning, whether us kids were around or not. A mother of 8. She always had a job; nursing, bank teller, bookkeeper, managing the sporting goods store, car dealerships.
She was well past her “33rd” birthday when she went back to college and got her degree and certifications for CPA. She continued to sew and make quilts and craft items that she would sell at bazaars on weekends. All the time her house was basically spotless and well organized. I saw pictures of her when she was a young girl, around the time of her wedding. What a doll!
But to tell the sad truth I don’t actually know anything about her. I vaguely know she was born in the Carolinas and raised in Baltimore and that she had a brother and some aunts.
Truly, shouldn’t one know their mother beyond what she has and what she can do?
Exodus 20:12, “Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be long upon the land which the Lord is giving you.”
This is also repeated in Deuteronomy 5:16.
I can’t actually speak for my mother, but I doubt that either of us were aware of the words found in the Psalm of our opening Scripture passage.
Psalm 127 starts off with, “Unless the Lord builds the house, they labor in vain who build it; unless the Lord guards the city, the watchman stays awake in vain. It is in vain for you to rise up early to sit up late, to eat the bread of sorrows; for so He gives His beloved sleep… Continuing with verse 3: “Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord.”
As a man I have many regrets only to be outnumbered by those as a son. I truly regret not getting to know my mother beyond “mom.” I think her favorite color was blue.
I sincerely hope this sad tale isn’t true for you.
May each of us be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
