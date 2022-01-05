It is the first week of a new year. All across the world, celebrations to welcome 2022 into existence were dampened a little; parties were discouraged or held in small groups and my family in Germany reported that the government had issued a ban on fireworks. Fireworks are loud, bad for the environment, and draw crowds of onlookers, which could infect each other with the cursing virus, so the government simply put a ban on selling fireworks. Some people promptly drove across the border to neighboring European countries to buy their rockets and whistles, which was a perfectly legal loophole and an example of how every new rule meets with some resistance.
There is a saying, “Everything fun is either fattening or not allowed.” We are getting used to new rules impairing our movements; we have practiced this for over two years now. Yet, I find it taxing, like each new restraining order is another reminder that personal freedom only exists in one’s mind. Note the use of the term “taxing,” as in taxes. The New Year also rings in the season of summing up the wins and losses of the past 365 days and making an offering to the government. It is from these taxes that the country can finance the government, so it can design more rules to keep us safe and at home figuring out our taxes.
Have you ever tried to figure out tax laws? If you have not given up, I am sure you are either exceptional or a resilient individual with an aptitude for persisting through frustration. Of course, there are simplifying computer programs that assist in entering one’s numbers and then magically throw out new numbers to tell you how much to pay. This only works if you put your trust into the algorithms of the computer program. The nontransparency of tax laws is circumnavigated by nontransparent tax programs to “help” the average tax payer with their obligation to the government. We do it, because it is the law. However, who has submitted their taxes without feeling a sense of worry if everything was done right? Everyone knows of someone who got on the naughty list of the IRS - often for completely innocent reasons.
Some say that the incomprehensibility of tax rules is not a mistake, but rather a design to keep us all in line and eager to follow the rules, so as not to be put on the naughty list. An interesting aside is that a few years ago a bill was presented that would have had the government figure out everyone’s taxes, then send each person a summary on what to pay, with the option to challenge the result or simply comply, pay and be done with it. This bill did not pass, mostly because of the strong lobby of companies that sell computer programs to figure out one’s taxes.
If taxes are defined as a part of the income taken for the maintenance of infrastructure, then the term can be applied for many situations in the animal kingdom. An animal that has made a kill would pay a portion of the bounty to other organisms that are important for the functioning of the ecosystem. An animal laying eggs may produce extra eggs to pay a tax for feeding some birds that will in turn poop in the river and ultimately nourish the insects which are food for the young fish. Last week, during one of those incredibly privileged wildlife-viewing encounters that Kodiak excels at, we sat in our car while watching two eagles feeding on the late run silvers in Pasagshak, only a few yards away and right next to the road. One of the eagles was an adult bald eagle and it was actually in the water when we arrived, slowly climbing out and keeping its wings spread to dry off after its plunge. The other eagle was a more exciting sight: it was a golden eagle, much rarer in this area than bald eagles. The golden eagle had a whole fresh salmon and we watched it rip off the skin, eat the eggs and most of the flesh. After about 15 minutes, and with three quarters of the fish gone, the bird finally stopped eating, hopped on a branch and pooped on the last piece of fish before it flew away, low and labored. Only then did the bald eagle hop closer to check out the leftovers and was immediately joined by a seagull, a magpie and two crows: the tax collectors of nature. Note the difference: In nature the tax is collected after the meal; in our society you get the leftovers after the taxes are taken out. I would love to share the images with you, but our cell phone pictures do not show this spectacle very well since the meal was taken amongst the camouflage of the surrounding brush which provides too little contrast for a newspaper printed image.
Obviously, just writing about taxes put my mind in a not so positive disposition. However, there were some good news at the end of the last year. NASA completed a long-term project that has after many years of development work in a collaboration of the US, Europe, and Canada launched the largest and most powerful space telescope ever built into the heavens. This is a huge tribute and a historical turning point in space science. I admit that even though I earn my bread and butter in research I was initially appalled by reading that this telescope had a price tag of $10 billion, and I thought about what things could be afforded for that amount of money to better the lives of people in the world. Then, a bright young man who happened to be sitting in my living room pointed out that a project like the James Webb Space Telescope is exactly the way to make tax dollars give back to the people: it advances research in ways that contribute to daily life, it supports education, it fosters the best attributes of humanity, the curiosity and imagination, and those 10 billion dollars went to people’s pay checks and materials, which had to be extracted and shaped and processed by more people, so that the money ultimately flowed back into the economy.
This thought triggered a conversation about good and bad spending and what would increase or decrease the wealth gap between few super rich people who sit on a large treasure and the masses of people, who have been experiencing a continuous drain of wealth over the past decades. Again, the flow of money is another topic which is difficult to see through, because of its enormous complexity and several blurred and intentionally obstructed pathways. One thought remained noteworthy and may influence the way I choose to spend my money: Any money spent on improving people’s education, health, housing or empowerment leads to long-term benefit. However, any dollar spent on a more expensive decoration, another short-lived luxury, or superfluous thing has no such return.
As far as New Year’s resolutions are concerned, I might try to view my spending in this context and try to direct more dollars in ways that give a long-term return with less money going to short term luxuries. Ouch, I just maneuvered myself into a tight spot where my daily latte is endangered. For the sake of our amazing nature, bettering the world, and using mindful spending I shall vow to cut back on coffee spending in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.