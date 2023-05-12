Kodiak softball showed no mercy on the Homer Mariners, the reigning seven-time Northern Lights Conference champions.
The Bears struck for 12 runs in the first inning and rolled to an impressive 16-1 three-inning NLC victory over Homer Thursday afternoon at Homer High School.
Kodiak’s 15-run win was one of the most lopsided outcomes in recent memory of the storied rivalry against Homer. In addition, the win upped the Bears’ NLC regular-season winning streak to 36 games, a mark dating back to the 2019 season.
Beating Homer during the regular season has become the norm for Kodiak — the Bears just can’t get by the Mariners in the postseason tournament.
Homer has topped Kodiak in the last four NLC Championship title games.
Statistics for Thursday’s game were not available.
Today, Kodiak (7-0 NLC) plays a nonconference game against Wasilla at 10 a.m., followed by a conference game against Homer at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.