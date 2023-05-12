softball

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror Kodiak’s

Ashlyn Bolen leads off third base during a high school softball game against Palmer in April at Baranof Field.

Kodiak softball showed no mercy on the Homer Mariners, the reigning seven-time Northern Lights Conference champions. 

The Bears struck for 12 runs in the first inning and rolled to an impressive 16-1 three-inning NLC victory over Homer Thursday afternoon at Homer High School. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.