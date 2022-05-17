Here in Alaska we have a front row seat to view the ongoing drama that is climate change. Warming waters have shrunk sea ice and cod stocks at unexpectedly rapid rates. Complex food webs are rippling with change, like a sea of dominoes set off by a thousand invisible fingers. Scientists are finding themselves in new territory as they observe our morphing environment and try to guess what the future has in store. One emerging story involves bears, berries and sockeye salmon.
Bears and people are both generalists, meaning we will eat just about anything. This is well known by Kodiak residents whose garbage cans have served as impromptu buffets for local bruins. Hikers who have happened across the occasional alarming pile of bear scat on the trail will tell you that their contents can vary. Sometimes they are full of fur, or feathers, or bits of bone. Often they are either greasy and flecked with fish vertebrae, or they look like a big cow pie full of berry seeds.
Neither is something you want your dog to roll in. But they show us what Kodiak bears like to eat most. It’s no surprise that bears eat salmon. They are famous for it. But berries are also an essential food for bears. And it turns out berries may be a better food for bears than salmon.
Lions and tigers are purely predatory, and their ideal diet is mostly protein. Bears, like us, thrive on a balanced diet of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. When researchers offered captive bears a variety of easily digestible foods they self-chose a diet that was 11 to 21% protein. “Control” bears were fed different diets by the scientists. Compared to diets that were higher or lower in protein, the diet naturally selected by bears resulted in the highest growth rate.
So, unlike us, bears seem to have a natural sense for a diet that is good for them.
When the fish start running in Kodiak, bears eat fish. And their favorite fish might be yours, too: the delicious sockeye or red salmon. But bears are not gourmets. Bears like sockeye because they are the easiest to acquire. Pink salmon spawn quickly, in the wide open river mouths, and take some catching. Sockeye travel upstream to lakes and shallow inland streams, and have to wait around until they are ready to spawn. Bears like to fish for them on lake shores and in the narrower upstream tributaries, where they are sitting ducks. There they can kill anywhere from 25 to 75% of the arriving spawners in a given area. This is an important way for ocean resources to travel inland, both through fish being carried into the woods, and the aforementioned poop.
These bears are also powerful agents of natural selection, acting as a serious dampener on overall salmon survival rates.
But they love berries, too. Especially red elderberries. Red elderberries have a relatively high protein content compared to other native berries. In fact, they are right in the middle of the dietary protein content range naturally preferred by Kodiak bears. And red elderberries grow in handy bunches, like grapes, making them all the easier to munch on, compared to the hunt-and–peck blueberries, and one-at-a-time salmonberries.
Historically the berries on Kodiak Island have ripened in August and September, a very convenient time for bears, just as the salmon runs are beginning to diminish. These two distinct “pulses” of high quality forage foods, fish, then berries, add up to a long summer smorgasbord for our furry friends. Then enters climate change.
“Early spring” has been a well observed result of our warmer climate. All over the world buds, flowers, and fruits are sprouting, blooming and ripening earlier in the season. In the case of red elderberries, sometimes weeks sooner. This can result in considerably more overlap between the salmon and berry seasons. Researchers have tracked the movements of bears in Karluk that show that when red elderberries ripen early bears will quit fishing to concentrate on eating berries. This not only shortens the overall window of feeding opportunity for bears, with unknown implications for their survival, it lessens the amount of ocean nutrients that are transferred ashore by them to fertilize the land.
And it could have evolutionary implications on the timing and success of salmon runs. Bears kill an especially high percentage of salmon in the narrower streams where they prefer to fish. If that fishing effort is concentrated on the early run, and is lessened during the later run, when berries are ripe, it could mean the later run will have much higher survival rates in the future, potentially shifting the size and timing of these runs.
So who knows? Warmer temperatures that cause earlier ripening of red elderberries could distract feeding bears, and result in a smoking hot late red salmon run. Maybe. One thing we can count on for sure is more domino-effect changes in the food web, with implications we are only beginning to guess.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
