Well, they sent me the money, so I had to go. But I couldn’t go right away. 

It was two years ago. I had so recently transitioned from fisherman to fisheries reporter that I was still salty behind the ears. One day I got an email from a renowned national institute for the promotion of real journalism. They were offering cash awards to reputable reporters who had worthwhile projects. Hoping to fool them on both counts, I drafted a plan to attend a meeting of the North Pacific Fishery Management Council in person to report on the people who take on the daunting task of engaging their process. Why, I would shine a searing spotlight on the human drama as hard working fishermen (and their lawyers and lobbyists) present their petitions for judgement by the solemn Council of federal regulators. I nearly fell off my barstool when I found out the institute had approved my plan, and sent me a check for just enough money for plane fare, a breakfast at Gwennies, and a six pack of IPA. So I go-funded up enough for a winter rate hotel room, and I was good to go.

