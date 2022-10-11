Well, they sent me the money, so I had to go. But I couldn’t go right away.
It was two years ago. I had so recently transitioned from fisherman to fisheries reporter that I was still salty behind the ears. One day I got an email from a renowned national institute for the promotion of real journalism. They were offering cash awards to reputable reporters who had worthwhile projects. Hoping to fool them on both counts, I drafted a plan to attend a meeting of the North Pacific Fishery Management Council in person to report on the people who take on the daunting task of engaging their process. Why, I would shine a searing spotlight on the human drama as hard working fishermen (and their lawyers and lobbyists) present their petitions for judgement by the solemn Council of federal regulators. I nearly fell off my barstool when I found out the institute had approved my plan, and sent me a check for just enough money for plane fare, a breakfast at Gwennies, and a six pack of IPA. So I go-funded up enough for a winter rate hotel room, and I was good to go.
Then the COVID hit. In person meetings of the Council were replaced by sanitized online versions.
For two years I cooled my heels while waves of the pandemic crashed across Alaska.Then this year we all pulled our pants back on and crawled out of our Zoom corners. And the North Pacific Fishery Management Council scheduled in-person meetings.
So here I am, back in the hallways of the Anchorage Hilton meeting rooms complex. Behind the heavy double doors the Council is being served up stone faced synopses of scientific reports and stakeholder summits. Not that there isn’t any drama. There has been a singing tension in the air, like a too-short bow line at high tide, mostly among Bering Sea crabbers and rollover fleet cod potters.
The concurrent crashes of king and snow crab in the Bering Sea have pulled the rug out from under that industry. Only three years ago projections of historically high snow crab harvests inspired investment in gear, boats and quota. Then stocks collapsed, taking scientists, managers, and industry by surprise.
By regulation the Council must implement a rebuilding plan soon. Their Science and Statistical Committee recommended a rebuilding plan that leaves some room for a small direct harvest, and crabbers and their representatives have testified one by one to ask the Council to set aside enough crab to allow the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to open a fishery.
This is real. These are people suddenly and unexpectedly thrust to the brink. Stakeholders range from cities to deckhands, all asking for the same thing: enough of a season to keep their businesses alive, while the stock rebuilds and the industry adapts.
In the end the Council does allow for the possibility for seasons for all three Bering Sea crab species. It is now in the hands of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
Next a storm began to brew in a different corner. The Council had reached Final Action on a proposal that has been four years in the making, one that would set cod aside to be harvested by small (under 55 foot) boats in Unalaska. The history of this action actually goes back decades, when Unalaska fisherman Bobby Storrs led a successful effort to convince the Council to shave off a percentage of the region’s cod quota for use by the area’s jig fishermen. It was seen as a way to offer opportunity to local fishermen, and it worked for a while, but changing conditions have made it difficult for jiggers to harvest the quota, and it began to be “rolled over”, or added to the state under sixty foot pot cod fishery. Over time a small fleet of seven or so pot cod boats, mainly of the mega wide and highly capable “Super Sixty” class, began to depend on the rollover as one of their yearly fishing opportunities. Some testified that rollover fish are a significant part of their revenue. They gave heartfelt and sometimes emotional testimony that asked the Council to not trade a system that is working now for a speculative opportunity for a fleet that has yet to develop. Those testifying on behalf of that fledgling fleet spoke about the Council’s opportunity to honor the original intent of the set-aside and support a small boat culture of local fishermen.
A couple of Councilmembers were concerned enough about the points made by advocates for the rollover fleet that they voted against the motion. But the majority voted to roll the dice on the new sector. Under 55 foot fishermen will be allowed to use pots or hook and line gear, and will have until September to catch to set aside quota. After that it will be wide open and the rollover fleet can swoop in and clean up.
Reporting from a barstool in Anchorage, this is your Fish Head Reporter, signing off.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
