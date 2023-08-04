Philippians 4:8-9 (NIV): “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things. Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me — put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you.”
Wow! Can you imagine the confidence one would have to have to write this statement: “Whatever you have learned, or heard from me, or seen in me put into practice.”
I have to wonder if we as Believers, Disciples of Christ, here and now in the 21st century have that kind of confidence in our testimony.
The Apostle Paul’s initial Christian testimony can be found in the New Testament book of Acts 9:3-20.
I specifically like the clarity of “I am Jesus, the One you are persecuting, He replied. But get up and go into the city, and you will be told what you must do.”
From this encounter Paul was blinded for three days. Yet he still had his marching orders.
I have read Paul’s conversion testimony and the things our Lord accomplished through Paul’s obedience and willingness. Personally, my accepting and understanding of Paul’s confidence in his statement became a mark of faith rather than bold arrogance.
Are you familiar with 1 Peter 2:4-5 (NIV)? “As you come to Him, the living Stone — rejected by humans but chosen by God and precious to Him — you also, like living stones, are being built into a spiritual house to be a holy priesthood, offering spiritual sacrifices acceptable to God through Jesus Christ.”
When I was a kid, a friend of mine had a Rock Tumbler. Rock tumblers are a small cylinder type of machine. It basically looked like a tin can with a little motor that vibrated and tumbled the rocks generally for 12 to 24 hours. Locals who made handmade craft items or kids like us would polish rocks up and sell them at the beach. Adults fashioned them into tourist jewelry. Guess who we sold our rocks to?
Allow me to share a “thread of thought,” like a thread through a tapestry.
Proverbs 9:10: “The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom; knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.”
Marcus Tullius Cicero wrote, “The power of choosing good or evil is within the reach of us all. The battle line between good and evil runs through the heart of every man.”
There’s plenty of evil and ugliness that surrounds us. Yes, each of us has to deal with changes and challenges that often leave us doubtful and discouraged. The struggle is real!
I once read a plaque that read: “Life will polish up like a precious stone or you’ll crumble like limestone under pressure of refinement.”
The Bible tells us that we’re living stones being built into a Spiritual house.
2 Corinthians 5:1-4 (NIV): “For we know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, an eternal house in heaven, not built by human hands. Meanwhile, we groan, longing to be clothed instead with our heavenly dwelling, because when we are clothed, we will not be found naked. For while we are in this tent, we groan and are burdened, because we do not wish to be unclothed but to be clothed instead with our heavenly dwelling, so that what is mortal may be swallowed up by life.”
I hope that with all that surrounds us that we will do our part to be true to share whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure; if anything is excellent or praiseworthy, think about such things.
“To whom much is given, much is required.” May we continue to be blessed that we may be a blessing to others.
