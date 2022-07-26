Blame Amazon. All of us now expect to be able to order steam powered framistats, factory direct from Sri Lanka, by pressing our fingers to the faces of our phones, and to have them delivered directly to our doorsteps in a matter of days. But the enormous freighters that crisscross the world delivering framistats also deliver an unintended cargo: invasive aquatic species.
The Lower 48 states have been hit hard. For instance, quagga mussels hitched a ride to the Great Lakes attached to ships from Eastern Europe sometime in the 1980s. These sticky little bivalves reproduce fast, shooting out up to 40,000 eggs per breeding cycle, of which they have several each year. They suck up phytoplankton like little vacuum cleaners, starving the bottom of local food chains. And they love to clog pipes and foul propellers — or anything else below the waterline. By 2007, they had spread as far south as Arizona’s Lake Mead, and in 2008, they were found in a California reservoir. The superspreaders in this case are recreational boaters. Trailering wet boats from lake to lake has allowed quagga mussels to leapfrog across the country.
In Arkansas, an invasive Asian fish called the Northern Snakehead has been the focus of intensive efforts to limit spread, so far with limited success. They are a tough, ugly, hungry and frisky fish. Their snakelike shape allows them to wriggle across land from pond to pond. They can stay alive out of the water for days at a time by breathing air through their gills. And once in the new environment they breed quickly and eat everything they can sink their wickedly sharp teeth into. One of those native Arkansas species at risk could be the yellow perch, which is itself an invasive species in Alaska, where they are considered a danger to salmon fry. In fact, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game was so alarmed to find that someone had illegally stocked a small lake on the Kenai Peninsula with yellow perch that they eradicated the entire population with the chemical fish killer rotenone.
In the right conditions, even aquarium fish can be invasive in Alaska. Clear Air Force Station uses fresh water to cool its power plant and massive radar equipment. The warm water is discharged into a gravel pit and a system of ponds all connected by canals. Sometime in the late eighties, someone got the bright idea of dumping goldfish into the system. Within a few years, goldfish filled the ponds and canals like tribbles, clogging up the entire works. The Air Force had to resort to poison to solve their invasive goldfish problem.
But the two invasive fish species considered the greatest risk to Alaska’s ecosystem are the northern pike and Atlantic salmon. North of the Alaska Range, northern pike are native to Alaska. It is believed that sometime in the 1950s an angler with a floatplane transplanted pike into the Susitna River drainage. They are now common throughout the drainage, especially in lakes and sloughs. Several lakes there that once hosted healthy populations of trout and salmon now have neither due to competition with the aggressive intruders. And the range of northern pike continues to expand. They are being found in lakes in the Mat-Su valley, Kenai Peninsula and even the Anchorage urban area, probably as a result of illegal stocking by anglers. When they are first introduced into a new area, the pike have lots of food, and they grow and breed quickly, eating every other fish in the lake, and then, eventually, each other. After five to ten years, the once diverse lake has nothing in it but small pike. At that point, trout and salmon will never return unless the pike are removed.
Atlantic salmon are also considered a major threat. They continue to escape from fish farms in British Columbia and Washington and have been found in streams in Cordova, Ketchikan and Yakutat. Treated with antibiotics, they are resistant to diseases that they could nonetheless spread to wild populations. Escaped Atlantic salmon have been found reproducing naturally in wild streams in British Columbia, suggesting they could be doing so in Washington and Alaska, as well. They are aggressive feeders and would compete directly with steelhead, cutthroat and Dolly Varden trout as well as coho salmon. They could also have indirect adverse effects on other salmon populations.
Invasive plants can threaten fish populations, too. Japanese knotweed is stubbornly spreading in Southeast, where it is choking out native plants. Knotweed was probably brought into the area from Great Britain in the 19th century as an ornamental plant. It has long been recognized as invasive in Great Britain, where some towns hire full-time knotweed wranglers. Knotweed replaces woody plants that stabilize stream banks and provide cover and habitat for insects and fish. In Washington and Oregon, knotweed has been classified as “noxious.” You can be fined for raising it, and programs to control it along major rivers are underway there. But even with heavy doses of herbicide, it can take up to eight years to eradicate knotweed. Southeast Alaska could be in for a similar slog.
There are, in fact, no easy solutions to the challenge of invasive species. But the threats they pose demand that we keep trying.
Terry Haines was a commercial fisherman in Kodiak for more than 30 years. He now produces the Alaska Fisheries Report for KMXT and is a member of the Kodiak City Council. He can be reached at thaines@city.kodiak.ak.us
