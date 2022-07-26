Blame Amazon. All of us now expect to be able to order steam powered framistats, factory direct from Sri Lanka, by pressing our fingers to the faces of our phones, and to have them delivered directly to our doorsteps in a matter of days. But the enormous freighters that crisscross the world delivering framistats also deliver an unintended cargo: invasive aquatic species. 

The Lower 48 states have been hit hard. For instance, quagga mussels hitched a ride to the Great Lakes attached to ships from Eastern Europe sometime in the 1980s. These sticky little bivalves reproduce fast, shooting out up to 40,000 eggs per breeding cycle, of which they have several each year. They suck up phytoplankton like little vacuum cleaners, starving the bottom of local food chains. And they love to clog pipes and foul propellers — or anything else below the waterline. By 2007, they had spread as far south as Arizona’s Lake Mead, and in 2008, they were found in a California reservoir. The superspreaders in this case are recreational boaters. Trailering wet boats from lake to lake has allowed quagga mussels to leapfrog across the country.

