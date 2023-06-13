Terry Haines

“Longliners are a special kind of crazy.”

A pot fisherman readying his boat for tendering told me that last week. He is not wrong. Both pot fishing and longlining are a grind. To be successful you have to haul gear constantly. But pot fishing is a race, and the pace of the race is set by the driver.

