“Longliners are a special kind of crazy.”
A pot fisherman readying his boat for tendering told me that last week. He is not wrong. Both pot fishing and longlining are a grind. To be successful you have to haul gear constantly. But pot fishing is a race, and the pace of the race is set by the driver.
Crewmen sort, bait and coil at breakneck speed to get each pot ready to stack or set by the time the next buoy set-up rounds the bow, when it starts all over again. The ideal pot fisherman has a strong back, long arms, and a short attention span. Frankenstein’s monster would have made a fine crabber.
Longliners are more like Dracula. Pale, ageless, and deadly, they glide around on deck dispatching fish and baiting gear with quick hands and deft motions. A good longliner is a study in smooth efficiency. The hooks come on board and are baited back one at a time.
Success on deck is dependent on a combination of hand speed and the ability to never, ever stop moving. Whether working on a blood flooded table guiding a razor sharp knife through hundreds of flapping fish in 15-foot seas, or strapped to a baiting station furiously sticking bits of frozen squid onto circle hooks, the trick is constant ceaseless motion that continues long after the fingers lose sensation, after coffee doesn’t work anymore and the skull has completely caved in.
Not everyone can do this 18 hours a day without slipping into insanity. This is especially true for black cod fishermen. Halibut longliners bait big hooks with 10 feet of line between them with fat pieces of salmon in a hunt for giant flatfish. Fishers of sablefish, or black cod, bait little hooks 40 inches apart with tiny pieces of slippery squid on a rolling deck a hundred miles offshore in thousands of feet of water for a species that was, for decades, on a long slow decline.
But that all changed in 2014. Warming ocean conditions that were proving disastrous for species like king salmon were apparently beneficial for baby black cod, which were showing up in ginormous schools in places like Uganik Bay. Another huge year class came through in 2016. By 2017 these little black cod began showing up in longline gear. Biologists think that, barring some disastrous die-off, this could mean a big jump in biomass for Alaskan black cod. But this blessing has come with a curse.
Black cod have traditionally been among Alaska’s most valuable fish. Their delicate, oily flesh is prized around the globe. Especially big ones. In fact, the price break between large and small fish is steep. Lunkers over seven pounds that have spent years fattening up in deep sea canyons are as desirable as big king salmon. Itty bitty juveniles the size of bratwurst are next to worthless.
Unfortunately, the black cod fishery requires one-hundred percent retention. That means fishermen are not allowed to return small sablefish to the water. This has resulted in deliveries of loads dominated by small fish, and a precipitous drop in earnings for fishermen. So the dawn of an era of abundance has had dark consequences for longliners.
In 2018, fishermen petitioned the North Pacific Fishery Management Council for the ability to discard small black cod. Research has shown that sablefish are an especially hardy species that could be expected to have a high survival rate. It seemed simple enough. Let the little fish grow into big fish, and let the fishermen make a living.
But nothing in fishery management is simple. By December 2019, the Council had requested and received three discussion papers on the subject, addressing questions like: What would be the discard mortality rate (DMR), or percent of discarded fish that die? This number is very important to scientists on the Council’s Science and Statistical Committee (SSC), so they can conservatively estimate the total “take” to keep it within their catch limit.
The fishery is largely unobserved. If they allow release of small sablefish, how will they estimate the amount released by each individual boat? Some operators might keep quite a few small-ish fish just to catch up their quota. Others might grade heavily, resulting in a higher DMR. And what about killer whales? How many discarded fish will they eat?
Speaking of whales, the rapid conversion of the fleet to pot gear to avoid whale depredation complicates things, too. Is the DMR different for pots? Also, if fishermen are allowed to target big fish, how will that affect the spawning biomass? It is certain that effort would rise as fishermen catch more fish to make up for those they discarded. Overall, the SSC expressed concern about how much more uncertainty a discard program would create. They also cautioned that there is a finite amount of staff time to go around, which might be better used elsewhere.
In the end, the Council decided to move forward with still more analysis of an alternative to allow release of black cod. The fact that they are not yet to final action speaks volumes, though. Uncertainty continues to loom over the process, as evidenced by their proposed ranges of DMR, from 5 to 25 percent, with an option to let the SSC estimate it annually.
Interestingly, there is also an option to sunset the program after five years, and the motion ends with this telling phrase: “The analysis should include a discussion of selectivity in sablefish pots and whether requiring escape mechanisms meet the objective of this action.”
In other words, all the longliners might be pot fishermen in the future anyway, and simple escape rings that allow the fish to swim out might make the proposed action moot.
It will be a shame to see all the Draculas go, though.
