Stranded at Christmastime. Sounds like the title for a Hallmark movie. But for Jerome and Gloria Selby and Lisa Baldukas, the theme was a stark reality that threatened to rob them of the joy of the holiday.
But it didn’t. Being positive people, they found something joyful and worthwhile despite their predicament.
The Selbys had great plans for Christmas. “Since we (had) been locked down with COVID for the past two years, we decided that we were going to take everybody to Hawaii for a week,” said Jerome. After spending a few days in Lihue, on the island of Kauai, the travelers would fly to Oregon where they would spend Christmas with the Selbys’ daughter, Tyan, her husband, Tony, and their children, who live in Corvallis. Tyan and family would also spend time with everyone in Lihue, along with the Selbys’ two sons, Kalen, who lives in Anchorage, and Cam and his family, who traveled from their home in South Carolina.
“We all got to Hawaii pretty much on schedule,” said Jerome. “We had rented a house and were going to stay in that house the whole six days that we were” in Lihue. During “the first three days in Kauai it rained like crazy, ”but nevertheless “everything ran fine,” said Jerome.
The travelers went to the beach where the kids and grandkids went surfing. There were “some great rides, and spectacular crashes,” said Jerome.
Once the sun came out, the travelers did a lot of sight-seeing. “The trip generally went fine,” Jerome said.
But the situation started heading south on Dec. 23, the day that the Selbys were to check out of the Lihue rental and head to Portland, a stop on their way to Tyan and family’s house in Corvallis.
“We were supposed to be out of the house at 10 am,” said Jerome. “We were hustling to get bags and, at about nine o’clock, the first flight cancellation notice appeared on the phone.”
Most of the travelers were flying on Alaska Airlines, but Cam and his family booked flights on American. As planned, their flight left Lihue on the evening of Dec. 23.
They stayed at Tyan’s house, waiting for the rest to join them.
But when Dec. 25 popped up on the calendar, Cam and his family were still by themselves. Big disappointment, since he had all sorts of gifts and games prepared for the occasion.
Thanks to Tyan’s pastor, Cassia Hobbs of the Suburban Christian Church, Cam and his family were well taken care of. She brought them over a big lasagne, which would last for a couple of days. She also invited them over for Christmas dinner.
“She took them under wing,” said Gloria. “They made out OK, (even though) none of us were there.”
But some in the clan still planned to join them. Tyan and her family planned to get out of Lihue on the 5 p.m. Dec. 28 flight to Seattle, where they would rent a car and head straight to Corvallis. That was the day that Cam and his family were scheduled to go back to South Carolina.
But if everything went according to plan, at least the siblings, their spouses and children would be able to spend a few hours together. But inclement weather in Seattle caused a three-hour delay. By the time Tyan and her family reached Seattle, Cam and his family were on their way home to South Carolina.
After flight cancellations and alterations, Jerome, Gloria and Kalen finally were on their way to Alaska.
They flew from Lahue directly to Seattle, cutting out the Oregon leg of the trip. “We had to really hustle in Seattle,” said Gloria.
The travelers got on the plane at 11 o’clock. “It taxied out like we were going to take off,” said Jerome. “And then we sat on the runway. After about 20 minutes, the pilot comes on and says that one of the flight attendants’ seat belts weren’t working right. We ended up going back to the gate. They replaced the seatbelt and we finally took off, an hour and a half later.”
When the Selbys arrived in Anchorage they discovered that their flight to Kodiak was delayed because of Island weather. They were told that they were lucky, because some of the passengers were stuck for seven days. The winds finally came down and, by the afternoon, the jet took off from Anchorage, heading for Kodiak.
Recalling the flight home, Jerome said, “I’m looking out the window and thinking, ‘We gotta see water pretty soon.’ Just about the time that I thought, ‘(The pilot) is going to have to get out of here.’ Then we broke out and there was Puffin Island.”
Soon the plane landed and Jerome and Gloria were home.
Lisa Baldukas — emergency room nurse and wife of St. Paul Lutheran Church pastor Rev. David Baldukas — had planned to spend Christmas with children and grandchildren in Wisconsin, where she and her husband resided before moving to Kodiak two years ago. Lisa has been an itinerant nurse and works at a hospital in Tomah, Wisconsin.
Lisa came to Kodiak before Christmas to spend time with her husband and Church family. Her intention was to get back to Wisconsin in time for Christmas. But she was delayed in Seattle because of an ice storm.
While in Seattle, Lisa stayed at a hotel. “I went to the airport every day to book (a flight), and stayed in line for four to six hours.”
She was stuck in Seattle for six days. On Dec. 29, she took a plane to Minneapolis, where she had parked her car. It was covered in snow. Driving home to LaCrosse, Wis., Lisa ran into some bad weather.
No more traveling for a while. “I’m grounded,” said Lisa, whose account was featured in a KIMO news story headlined: “Stuck travelers at Sea-Tac Airport rebooking flights days in advance after cancellations.”
“I’m not going to fly for a while,” she said. “I’ll come back (to Kodiak) in the springtime.”
When asked how they dealt with being stranded, the Selbys and Lisa revealed an optimistic outlook.
Lisa didn’t stay in her hotel room and pout. She went for walks, shopped in the mall and watched Christmas movies on television. “I didn’t feel sorry for myself. I had to be positive. It could have been a lot worse,” she said.
Gloria Selby said that their Christmas experience will be remembered for a long time. Not only did they get to spend precious time with their children and grandchildren, but hooked up with former Kodiak residents and Tyan’s good friends, Helm and Alisha (Drabek) Johnson, who moved to Kapaa, north of Lihue.
“We had visited them a couple of times that first week” in Hawaii, said Jerome. But when the Johnsons found out about the Selbys’ cancellations on Dec. 25, they invited them for breakfast Christmas morning and back for Christmas dinner, said Jerome.
Another couple (who had ties to Kodiak) was also invited, said Gloria. “We sat around and had a fun time visiting,” said Jerome. “We got to know (the Johnsons) better, which was a blessing,” said Gloria.
“They saved our Christmas,” said Jerome. “It seemed a little more like Christmas when we were able to have dinner with them.” The next day the Selbys returned the favor and took the Johnsons to dinner at a Chinese Restaurant, reminiscent of the final scene in the classic movie, “A Christmas Story.”
The “story (of Stranded at Christmastime) in my book,” said Jerome, “is that the Kodiak community came through once again. Kodiak people helping out Kodiak people, even when you’re 4,000 miles from home.”
