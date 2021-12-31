We learn in different ways. Sometimes by reading, listening, watching. We learn by trial and error. We learn by example.
Local artist Susan Malutin learned a great deal from her dear friend and mentor, Grace Harrod, who died this past week after a long struggle with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.) Susan and Grace cemented their relationship after spending countless hours in Susan’s kitchen, making a replica of a squirrel parka that came from the Nushagak area on the Alaska Peninsula in the 19th century.
It was an everyday piece of clothing worn by an Alutiiq man. The parka was taken to the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. by collector William Fisher.
The ladies were asked to make the parka by Aaron Crowell, director of the Arctic Studies Center — based in Anchorage — for “Looking Both Ways: Heritage and Identity of the Alutiiq People,” an exhibition sponsored by the Smithsonian and the Alutiiq Museum in Kodiak.
The ladies traveled to DC to study the parka in order to get a better idea of how to create a new one.
Spending quality time with Grace provided Susan an opportunity to listen to her mentor’s stories and to witness an artist at work.
Susan treasured Grace for her friendship and her willingness to share her culture, artistic ability and knowledge. “That was something she did so freely and nonrestrictive,” Susan said. ”She was very patient — an extremely patient mentor.
“She taught resilience, to keep trying. She wasn’t much on verbiage. You watched, just like she learned. You watched what she did, you tried it and \she would watch you,” Susan said.
Grace, who grew up on Nunivak Island, said she was shy about sharing her culture at first. She grew more confident as she started participating in Alutiiq Museum projects and was asked by Joe Kelley, former director of the Vocational Rehabilitation of the Kodiak Area Native Association, to help sew a kayak that was to be sent to Japan. Grace’s mother, Mary Smith, came to Kodiak to assist her daughter in the project.
At the dedication ceremony in which the squirrel parka was officially welcomed into the Alutiiq Museum, Grace and Susan talked about the experience of making an item of clothing based on an ancient original. They said the stitches on the parka were held together with love, joy, commitment, honor, and above all, respect for the women who sewed it originally.
The new parka carried the love, joys and sorrows of its makers, Malutin said.
The ladies said that they felt as if the creator of the parka was in their midst to direct and guide them.
At the dedication ceremony, Grace thanked Susan and her family for making their place her second home. She thanked the community for accepting her when she and her husband, Jim, moved here 25 years ago.
Grace told the younger people in the audience to be “proud of who you are. Learn your culture and pass it on.” She said she was pleased to be part of a project that is preserving Kodiak’s Alutiiq culture.
In conclusion, Grace thanked her Heavenly Father for giving her talent and “somewhat a wisdom and patience to be able to do a project like this,” she said.
“Looking Both Ways,” the name of the exhibit that Grace and Susie provided the parka for, in a sense, captures the essence of Grace’s life. She looked back at the past in order to value her culture and what she learned from it. But she was also looking ahead to the Heavenly Kingdom, which was very real to her.
“She had a strong faith,” said Susan. “She believed in God’s plan; she wasn’t afraid,” even if that plan might mean the end of her life on Earth.
“That helped me not to be afraid of what His plan might be. That was comforting for me. I didn’t have the sorrow (knowing) she had seen things that we weren’t able to see. She knew (the Afterlife) would be beautiful and full of love,” said Susan. “God held her in His arms.”
Linda and Alan Ross, former Kodiak residents who now live in Kenai, also witnessed Grace’s deep, heartfelt faith, as well as her love for sports fishing.
Grace dealt with any difficulties in her life, the Rosses said. At the age of 14, she contracted tuberculosis and spent four years in a sanitorium. A quarter of her lung was cut out.
She lost her husband, Jim, and daughter, Pam, to cancer.
In spite of her difficulties, she was concerned about how the Rosses were doing. “That was a real blessing to us,” said Linda.
Grace loved to go to the Kodiak streams and fish for salmon. For many years she relied on others to take her there, because she didn’t have a driver’s license. Encouraging Grace to change that status, Linda taught her how to drive. “She got her license the first time she tried,” said Linda.
Linda still chuckles about the bumper sticker that Grace put on her truck: Fish tremble when they hear my name.
Linda recalls the time that Grace fished for silvers on the Buskin River. After catching two fish, Grace started crossing the river, with two silvers in one hand and her fishing pole in the other. Losing her balance, Grace slipped and fell, floating down the river. Someone finally rushed in to help. That Incident didn’t squelch her love of fishing.
Linda referred to Grace as a “master artist” who was known for her skin-sewing and beading. “I have a number of her earrings that she made and gave to me,” said Linda.
Linda, along with her husband, Alan Ross, advised the local Christian organization, Native New Life Fellowship. Alan recalls how Grace loved to sing Gospel songs during their meetings. She was a huge part of the group; singing often with Alan and Irene Coyle at the annual Native New Life Crusade.
“She also came with us to the villages on occasion to share songs and testimonies,” said Alan. “Once in a while she would bless us with singing a Gospel chorus in Chupik, her native language.
“Grace will be surely missed by all who knew and loved her,” said Alan. “But all who know and love Jesus, as she did, have the promise of seeing her again in Glory.”
Funeral services for Grace were held Thursday at Frontier Baptist Church.
Incidentally, the squirrel parka that Grace, Susan and their volunteers sewed, is still housed in the Alutiiq Museum. Those who see it will witness Grace’s touch: They’ll see that that the stitches on the parka are held together with love and that the coat is filled with the love, joys and sorrows of its makers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.