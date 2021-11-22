Thanksgiving is around the corner and since cooler weather has driven us indoors, many of us are noticing our houseplants for the first time. So it’s time to talk about one of Kodiak’s favorite indoor plants: The Christmas cactus.
It’s a local favorite because these primitive-looking plants bloom when everything else outside looks pretty dead. No surprise. Schlumbergeras has been a popular ornamental plant since the Mid-1800s.
Before I dive in, let me ask you a question: What is the plural of cactus? Merriam-Webster says the plural of cactus is — are you ready? — cactuses, cacti and, yes, cactus.
“That’s nice, Marion, but why don’t all Christmas cacti bloom when we expect?”
Which leads me to a sampler of disgruntled cactus owners:
“My cactus never blooms.”
“Why are the blooms yellow, not red?”
“Why do the buds form and then drop off?”
“Why do the leaves shrivel up like prunes?”
Ah, misunderstandings. George Bernard Shaw said, “The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place.”
So, we seek out information, often going online. That’s where we can get into trouble. “Beware of the half-truth,” I read the other day. “You may have gotten hold of the wrong half.”
This is so often the case when it comes to Christmas cactuses. Or cacti. For one thing, a Christmas cactus isn’t even a cactus. This innocent plant that quietly suffers on many a shelf and table wishes it could be back home.
Back home? In humid, tropical jungles of South America. Christmas cacti are not from the hot, sandy desert. They are tree-perching plants (epiphytes) or they grow on rocks (lithophytes).
Now you understand why our dry interior spaces spell misery for these poor plants.
The dangling, tubular flowers of the Christmas cactus, also known as crab cactus, begin as buds that ‘set’ in early autumn for a blooming period around Christmas. These flower buds start to form as autumn progresses with longer, cooler nights.
So here’s the problem: As the cool weather kicks in, so does the heating system in most homes and office buildings. The resulting hot, dry air can destroy buds and cause emerging flowers to simply fall off before they get a chance to show their stuff.
Here’s how to give your Christmas cactus a bloomin’ chance:
Container and soil: Christmas cacti grow well in most potting soils, so long as it drains well. And you’ll want to make sure your pots have drainage holes.
Dry or moist? Keep the soil moist (somewhere between bone dry and soggy). But you want to think like a plant, not act like a clock. If, when you touch the soil with your finger and it feels dry, soak the soil until water runs through the pot’s drainage holes. Toss out the water in the tray (and into the compost bucket, by the sink, right?) so the plant doesn’t sit in it. And make that your soil doesn’t get too dry while buds are forming.
Mist your Christmas cactus with water several times a week. This increases the humidity levels around the plant, and it helps keep the leaves dust free. If your cactus is especially dusty, give it a shower.
Light: Keep plants in bright, but indirect light. Tropical forests have dappled, not direct, light. Also, rotate it every week or when you water so that it gets even light.
Bloom time: When the buds of your Christmas cactus look as if they’re about to burst open, water regularly and keep it cool.
Troubleshooting:
If your cactus is not blooming: It may be due to the amount of daylight they’re getting or too warm a temperature. If your home or office is warm and toasty, try moving your plants closer to windows.
To trigger blooming, nights need to be at least 14 hours long and days between 8 to 10 hours for six weeks.
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, “Flowers will only form when the temperature is between a cool 50 to 55°F (10 to 13°C).” Hmmm. Good luck with that. And if your Christmas cactus drops its buds one winter, don’t worry: it should bloom the following year. That’s the theory at least.
On the other hand… Blossom drop: If your Christmas cactus is exposed to stress, the plant will probably react by dropping its blossoms. Stress can come in the form of a sudden change in temperature, as in transporting it from one house to another, or if the soil dries out to the consistency of a cow pie in the desert.
Pests: Thankfully, these plants are fairly pest-free. But if over-watered, root rot can set in. And fungus gnats might set up camp in the soil. Pull out your yellow sticky traps. If a branch shrivels, cut out infected areas and repot in clean soil.
Repotting: Some sources claim it’s best to renew your Christmas cactus by transplanting every year after blooming. That’s open for debate. Best to not wait 10 years, though.
But oh, fresh soil makes a Christmas cactus a merry one. Have a festive week!
Question: When it comes to composting, what is your biggest challenge? Drop me an email: mygarden@alaska.net.
