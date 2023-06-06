Over the years I have probably worked with 50 fishery observers. Many fisheries require at least partial observer coverage, so every once in a while we went to sea with a scientist.
They arrive the day before you leave for a trip, dragging their battered, blue, bungee-corded baskets. Inside are scales, yardsticks, and tape measures, as well as waterproof notebooks and knives for carving out otoliths. They are on the front lines of science, gathering data in the field.
There are two types of scientists.
There are laboratory scientists, and then there are field scientists. Laboratory scientists like a clean white lab coat, well-ordered rows of test tubes, and weekends off. Field scientists like waterproof boots, specimen bags, and bugs that might bite.
Anyone crazy enough to go to sea with fishermen is definitely the latter. In my experience they are a varied and fascinating lot. I have worked with observers in their early 20s, and one in his 60s. Some took constant and meticulous notes, and others who were more interested in helping us bait gear.
I remember one guy who never put his tape measure down. He measured everything. The fish, the gap in the hooks, the length of the knives, the width of the table, the diameter of the wash down hose.
We picked one up in Unalaska who was transferring over from another boat at the dock. A crewman from that boat told me she had been a pretty tough nut. “A real grouch.” he said. “She likes cribbage, though.”
I ran down and hauled out our cribbage board (every boat has one somewhere), and set it up in the middle of the galley table. We had a running game for the next two weeks, and our guest was quite jolly the whole time. I honestly can’t remember a bad observer in the bunch.
I was on a Bering Sea crabber many years ago that picked up an observer in King Cove for a trip. She was five foot two with a blond ponytail sticking out the back of her yellow observer cap and an impossibly peppy demeanor. I wasn’t sure that she would be up for a trip on a crab boat in the middle of winter, but she was terrific.
She was on deck the whole time in crappy weather, measuring crab and logging bycatch like a trooper. I was sorry to see her go when she transferred to another crabber. Unfortunately, her experience on that boat was not a positive one. As I learned later, she was intimidated and sexually harassed during her following assignment. She was, in fact, forced to barricade herself in her stateroom for the majority of the trip.
Unfortunately, her experience was not novel, and observers continue to be subject to “unwanted, unwelcome behavior,” according to the final draft of the North Pacific Observer Program’s annual report for 2022.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Law Enforcement says investigations into reports of such behavior is its highest priority.
“Any form of assault or harassment has the potential to have lasting impacts on individual observers, observers as a whole, and the work they are contracted to perform, which, in effect, can be detrimental to the management of the fisheries,” according to NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement.
Looking at a wide range of sectors, including catcher vessels, catcher-processors, and processing plants, there were between five and seven reported cases of sexual harassment per 100 assignments, despite a training campaign by NOAA and the OLE.
“Multiple incidents involve repeated unwelcome advances towards observers that persisted after requests for the behavior to cease.” The report goes on to note who can be held liable for such behavior: “Owners and operators may be charged jointly and severally liable for incidents involving sexual assault and sexual harassment.”
They also looked at other bad behaviors. Cases of “intimidation, coercion and hostile work environment” in processing plants were reported more than once per assignment in the Gulf of Alaska, and 0.84 times per assignment in the Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands.
Those eye-popping numbers are complicated by this perplexing admission: “Multiple reports in these sectors involved observer-on-observer harassment. Observer-on-observer harassment is particularly unfortunate because observers are encouraged during training to support one another and to look out for each other in the field.” Observer on observer harassment? It’s pretty tough when they are turning on each other. They also single out “pursers/data managers and factory foremen” as most likely to give plant observers a hard time.
“Assault” in this report is defined as “behavior toward an observer that made the observer fear for their safety.” Catcher processors in the Gulf of Alaska were reported for assault in an alarming one-third of all vessel/assignments.
The next highest rate was one out of every 50 for Amendment 80 boats in the Bering Sea/Aleutian Islands. The report notes: “Several of the incidents in this category were assaults of a sexual nature, including a delayed disclosure by an observer who came forward after another observer reported being victimized. Other incidents included activity that made an observer fear for their safety and the safety of others on the vessel.”
They also examined “interference” with observer activities, especially sample biasing, in which some fish are counted, and some fish are mysteriously not counted.
“Multiple incidents involved some sort of mechanical biasing, where the equipment itself or the manipulation of equipment resulted in the biasing of the observers’ samples. The majority of these occurrences were brought to vessel management’s attention. Many of the issues were resolved when the vessels made improvements to their factories during shipyard.”
The highest rates of reports in which observers generally feared for their safety was in the catcher processor pot sector of the BSAI, at about 9 incidents for every 100 days, followed by CDQ pot boats in the BSAI with about 5 for every 100 days. “Multiple reports about safety involved the alleged use of alcohol or other illicit substances while the vessels were underway.”
The report goes on to say: “Additional safety concerns throughout the fleet and at shoreside processing facilities included the lack of an appropriate lookout as required under Coast Guard Rule #5, drinking water unfit for consumption, unsafe workstations, sleeping accommodations infested with bugs, and ammonia leaks.”
Well, that’s science in the field for you. Harassment should not be among their perils.
