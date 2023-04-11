Bike

JAY CABLE photo

Jamie Hollingsworth, left, and Bill Fleming pause with Cape Nome in the distance, within 10 miles of the finish of their 1,000-mile ride on the Iditarod Trail.

Two staff members of the University of Alaska Fairbanks recently rode 1,000 miles across Alaska on bikes with tires fat as a loaf of bread.

Jamie Hollingsworth is a do-all field guy with the Institute of Arctic Biology and site manager of Bonanza Creek Long Term Ecological Research program. Jay Cable is a research programmer with the Geographical Information Network of Alaska at the Geophysical Institute.

