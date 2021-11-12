Mark 11:12-14 (NIV): “The next day as they were leaving Bethany, Jesus was hungry. Seeing in the distance a fig tree in leaf, He went to find out if it had any fruit. When He reached it, He found nothing but leaves because it was not the season for figs. Then He said to the tree, ‘May no one ever eat from you again.’ And His disciples heard Him say it.”
Have you ever read a passage of Scripture then felt compelled to re-read it? Even after re-reading it multiple times you can’t help but feel you’re missing something.
I honestly can’t remember how many sermons I’ve heard about the “Fig Tree,” and if I remember right oftentimes the focus would be on Jesus condemning or cursing the fig tree or losing His temper in the Temple.
There must be many of us who have had to wonder: How could a tree be cursed for not bearing fruit if it wasn’t the season?
OK, so I’m off and running, reading the sermons of others on this passage, watching videos, reading commentaries, using a concordance to cross reference Scriptures. I also searched out a couple of my books that relate to manners and customs of Bible lands.
So, in the midst of all this searching — or rather as a result of these searches — I gained an understanding rather than a specific word. Piecemeal might be the word for this particular approach. The dictionary’s definition for that is, “unsystematic or partial measures.”
For example: The 11th chapter of Mark, verse 1 begins with: “As they approached Jerusalem and came to Bethphage and Bethany at the Mount of Olives.”
Just some basics here. The fig tree is often used to represent Jerusalem. It seems to me the placement within this chapter is important.
The opening title in my Bible for this chapter is “The Triumphal Entry.” The next title is, “Jesus clears the Temple,” followed by “The withered Fig Tree,” which brings us to Mark 11:20-21.
“In the morning, as they went along, they saw the fig tree withered from the roots. Peter remembered and said to Jesus, ‘Rabbi, look! The fig tree you cursed has withered.’”
Mark, chapter 11 has 33 verses. There’s a great deal of scriptural teaching in this full passage.
There’s just something about this fig tree that puzzles me. Consider the phrase, “He found nothing but leaves because it was not the season for figs.”
Tell me true, do you agree? There’s just something about that that just doesn’t sit right. Something’s missing.
Jesus was in His 30s. He’s not a stranger in a foreign land. These are His homelands. He knows the land, people and customs. He doesn’t have to consult a book about the fig tree.
He already would have known about the Brayba, or peasant food. He saw from a distance leaves on the fig tree so there’s an expectation represented by the foliage. Jesus would have known the figs aren’t expected until late summer or early fall.
This is early spring. The leaves would have been the indicator of the Brayba being present.
The Brayba is a pre-fig, a small fig that grows on the shoot of last year’s growth. They’re not large or flavorful as the full-size fig that is commonly known. Still, to a native of that land, Jesus, seeing the leaves would have that expectation there being something to eat, to satisfy His hunger.
Let’s see if I can lace these piecemeal thoughts together.
Jesus left Bethphage and Bethany. Here’s a little nugget I found: “Bethany” means house of the poor, which is maybe why the Brayba would be so appropriate.
He’s headed for Jerusalem where the temple is. It is the center for religious leaders. He left the house of the poor, not even finding peasant food along the way.
For me this is definitely a teachable moment. Matthew 3:7-10 is worthy of reflection, but allow me to focus on verse 10: “The ax is already at the root of the trees, and every tree that does not produce good fruit will be cut down and thrown in the fire.”
I imagine Jesus would have an expectation of seeing spiritual fruit as He entered the temple but was extremely disappointed when He saw none. Clearing the temple would testify to that. Confirmed by, “They saw the fig tree withered from the roots.”
In my Bible under the title of “Watchfulness” Luke 12:48: “To whom much is given much will be required.” It’s a practical and spiritual principle: Prune or remove unfruitful to make room for new fruit.
John 15:16 tells us: “You did not choose me, but I chose you and appointed you to go and bear fruit — fruit that will last. Then the Father will give you whatever you ask in my name.”
