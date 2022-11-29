Rozell

Photo by Ned Rozell, enhanced 18 years later by JR Ancheta

Alan Alda, center, was host of PBS’s “Scientific American Frontiers” when he visited Alaska in 2004. To his right is By Valentine, who worked in the glaciers lab at the Geophysical Institute with glaciologist Keith Echelmeyer (on Alda’s left). Echelmeyer died of brain cancer six years after Alda’s visit. 

Ned’s note: Here’s a short-work-week Thanksgiving story from the archives. I chose it because Roger Torda from the New York Academy of Sciences emailed me a month ago. He said his organization was honoring actor and journalist Alan Alda with a lifetime achievement award for communicating science.

Roger wanted a 2004 photo of Alda I had taken on his visit to Alaska to record a show about warming here. I took that shot in the building adjacent to where I now sit with my first-generation digital camera. My colleague JR Ancheta was able to somehow boost its resolution so it could appear in a video biography of Alda on Nov. 12, 2022 in New York.

