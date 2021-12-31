1 Corinthians 15:1-11 (NIV) – “Now, brothers, I want to remind you of the Gospel I preached to you, which you received and on which you have taken your stand. By this Gospel you are saved. If you hold firmly to the word, I preached to you. Otherwise, you have believed in vain. For what I received I passed on to you as of first importance that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that He was buried, that He was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures, and that He appeared to Peter, and then to the twelve. After that, He appeared to more than five hundred of the brothers at the same time, most of whom are still living, though some have fallen asleep. Then He appeared to James, then to all the Apostles, and last of all to me also, as to one abnormally born. For I am the least of the Apostles and don’t even deserve to be called an Apostle because I persecuted the church of God. But by the grace of God I am what I am, and His grace to me was not without effect. No, I worked harder than all of them – yet not I, but the grace of God that was with me. Whether then, it was I or they, this is what we preach, and this is what you believe.”
In the New International Version Bible I’m using at the moment, this passage of 11 verses is titled “The Resurrection of Christ.” I would say the phrase, “First Importance probably stands out to me more than any other phrase here, verses three and four being that importance.
I looked that up in the English dictionary — “To be satisfied with life is of first importance. For what other reason is exclusive devotion to Jehovah of First Importance now?”
I admit that the dictionary definition surprised me.
In the Nelson Commentary regarding 1 Corinthians 15:3 it says, “Paul did not originate the proclamation of Jesus that he delivered to the Corinthians; he gave the Corinthians what he had received. According to the Scriptures: Jesus lived and died in accordance with the prophecies about Him in the Old Testament”
Isaiah 53:8-10 – “By oppression and judgement He was taken away. And who can speak of His descendants? For He was cut off from the land of the living for the transgressions of my people He was stricken. He was assigned a grave with the wicked and the rich in His death though He had done no violence nor was any deceit in His mouth. Yet it was the Lord’s will to crush Him and cause Him to suffer, and though the Lord makes His life a guilt offering He will see His offspring and prolong His days and the will of the Lord will prosper in His hand.”
Prophecy. Almost anytime I’ve mentioned it in general conversation there tends to be a rolling of the eyes. It’s been my experience that everyone interprets or understands the word “prophecy” differently, so when Scripture says someone receives a vision of prophecy. I personally think there’s multiple variations to how they are received and how we understand that.
When I read about Biblical prophecy I personally can relate or I’m able to give credence to it, simply by my own experience or at least a type of experience. Having a vague sense of it not having had a vision of prophecy.
Have you ever walked into a room that you’ve never been in and suddenly a strange feeling that you’ve been there before. How do you explain that kind of personal event?
Some call that déjà vu. It’s a French word expressing the feeling that one has lived through the present situation before. I realize it’s a vague illustration.
I would have to say the clearest Biblical example for me would probably be from Luke 2:21-35 which I encourage you to read in full. But for this article I only share a portion.
Luke 2:25-32 – “Now there was a man in Jerusalem called Simeon, who was righteous and devote. He was waiting for the Consolation of Israel, and the Holy Spirit was upon him. It had been revealed to him by the Holy Spirit that he would not die before he had seen the Lord’s Christ. Moved by the Spirit, he went into that temple courts. When the parents brought in the Child Jesus to do to Him what the custom of the laws required. Simeon took Him in his arms and praised God, saying, “Sovereign Lord, as you have promised. You now dismiss Your servant in peace. For my eyes have seen Your salvation which You have prepared in the sight of all people, a light for revelation to the gentiles and for the glory to Your people Israel!”
I am not expecting to receive new prophecies, but I am paying attention to Biblical Prophecies.
So, here in Kodiak on this last day, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, on the threshold of the New Year may we have the presence of mind to consider those things of first Importance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.